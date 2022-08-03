Multnomah Co. races to vaccinate for monkeypox

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.

