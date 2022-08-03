Multnomah Co. races to vaccinate for monkeypox

Read on www.kptv.com
On the Go at Clark County Fair
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fair kicks off Friday with plenty of food, rides, performances and much more!. The Clark County Fair is back in Ridgefield after two years away due to the pandemic. It begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes until Sunday, Aug. 14. Concerts will...
Portland recovery program has spent over $20k removing illegally dumped trash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland drug treatment center is battling to stay open despite being bombarded by thieves, vandals and people who are illegally dumping trash. Teen Challenge’s Resale and Donation Center at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Raymond Court is a thrift store that supports a drug treatment...
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-84 in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit on I-84 in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to eastbound I-84 just east of the exit to Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead. The person has not been identified.
Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
Hillsboro police officer sues Immigration and Customs Enforcement
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Hillsboro police officer is suing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for an alleged Fourth Amendment violation, citing unreasonable seizure and arrest without probable cause. Edgar Garcia Garfias’ lawyers said he was driving on Tualatin Valley Highway after work when a silver truck pulled up behind...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash on Saturday night in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said at about 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Northwest Lower River Road. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Vancouver motorcyclist who had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Rescuers recover body of Mt. Hood hiker who died in March
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The body of a hiker who died on Mt. Hood in March was recovered Saturday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. On March 6, 34-year-old Pradnya Mohite of Issaquah, Wash. was attempting to summit the mountain with her 50-year-old climbing partner when both women fell about 200 feet near an avalanche chute on the west slope.
3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week
It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
Portland man says police officers neglected his 911 call, causing him to get shot
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man who was shot last Friday is accusing Portland Police officers of leaving the scene of his stolen car, which the victim says caused one of the suspects who stole the car to come out of an apartment building and shoot him. On Friday...
Good Samaritans save father and daughter from Vancouver house fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man and his daughter are alive thanks to two strangers after their home was engulfed by flames in Vancouver. It was about 7:15 on a Thursday morning when construction workers Timothy Ward and his colleague were driving to work when they saw smoke in the air. They followed the smoke to NE Gaitland Road.
Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
Teen hits pedestrian, leads deputies on high-speed chase in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A teenager was arrested after leading deputies on a chase that at times reached over 110 mph in Orchards on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies saw a stolen car parked at a...
Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
Apartment fire in SE Portland caused by illegal fireworks, investigators say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Arson units have determined a Thursday apartment fire in SE Portland was caused by fireworks. Fire crews responded just after noon to the Briarwood East apartments at 3302 SE 122nd Avenue after multiple callers reported heavy smoke. Responders began searching buildings, finding flames on the backside of a one-story unit.
Two claim injuries after MAX train crashes into end of line bumper in Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people reported injuries after a MAX train collided with an end of the line bumper in Milwaukie on Friday. TriMet reported at about 8:14 a.m. that the Orange and Yellow lines were delayed up to 15-30 minutes after a MAX train collided with the end of the line bumper at Southeast Park Avenue and Southeast 27th Avenue.
Lawsuit alleges private security guard at fault for deadly Old Town shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against a man lawyers say is responsible for a fatal shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Old Town last Friday. The suit claims a private security guard pulled the trigger. Police identified 19-year-old Lauren Teyshawn Abbott...
Police looking for 31-year-old man missing from Marion County transition center
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sherriff’s Office asked for community tips to help find a 31-year-old man who left a county transition center without permission on Saturday afternoon. Brent Breshears was being held for a parole violation, the sheriff’s office said. Breshears is 6 feet tall and...
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
Grand jury indictes Gresham man for July hit-and-run
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County grand jury indicted a Gresham man on Friday for a serious injury hit-and-run that happened in July, according to Gresham police. On July 18, Gresham police said they found 62-year-old Rennette Harris of Portland lying in the street after reports of the crash. She was taken to a trauma hospital for treatment where she remains as of Friday with serious injuries.
