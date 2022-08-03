UPDATE: Granite Shoals police chief offered Lago Vista job

Read on www.dailytrib.com
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal District Attorney Announces Felony Convictions for June, July
Comal County District Attorney (DA) Jennifer Tharp says her office disposed 597 convictions in district courts in June and July. Some 181 of those were felony convictions. The DA’s office used “enhancements” to lengthen the prison sentences of some of the repeat offenders. According to a statement...
KWTX
Dozens show up to Temple council meeting voicing support, dismay with special commission
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - There was a lot of back-and-forth in Thursday night in Bell County over three words: diversity, equity and inclusion. Those words brought Temple residents to city hall to voice their anger and disappointment with the city council. This follows a move earlier this week by the...
Williamson County sheriff asks county for double approved pay hike
County Judge Bill Gravell and the Williamson County commissioners discussed how they would need more time to consider all affected employees before proceeding with Sheriff Mike Gleason’s request for a 14% pay raise for his department Aug. 2 at the Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting at 710 S. Main St, Georgetown. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper)
SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
kwhi.com
SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL
A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
dailytrib.com
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 8
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Monday, Aug. 8. Llano County Commissioners Court. 9...
Austin Police Association reports homicide off of Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association (APA) was the first to report a homicide in southeast Austin on Friday. In a tweet shared Friday around 2:45 p.m., the APA said officers and detectives were investigating a shooting off of Ben White Boulevard. The tweet included a screenshot that...
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: LCRA letter to cities explains stance on reevaluating water plan
This story is one of a series on water issues in the Highland Lakes. The series kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine. For an up-to-date list, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Inflows into the Highland Lakes are the lowest on record, but the lakes are...
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
Blanco County resident stayed behind during Smoke Rider Fire; 40 acres of property damage
Dozens of homes were evacuated during the Smoke Rider Fire near 2325 and FM 165. Blanco County resident Ed Vaughan lives in the area where the fire raged on. His neighborhood was evacuated, but he chose to stay.
dailytrib.com
Texas AG pulls out of Llano County library lawsuit; jury trial set
It was a busy week in a civil suit brought against the Llano County Library System for actions that plaintiffs have called censorship. The week began with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton withdrawing as intervenor-defendant on Monday, Aug. 1. The next day, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman set Oct. 23,...
fox7austin.com
Williamson County tax office adopts new hours starting August 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector’s offices will be adopting new hours for all four locations starting Monday, August 15. According to the new schedule, all four locations will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. The new hours of operation are:. Monday: 8 a.m. to...
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
fox7austin.com
UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville
SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
Person airlifted after falling off cliff at Mt. Bonnell; Another body found while conducting rescue
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
fox7austin.com
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 5, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Williamson County officials investigating homicide of 70-year-old in Florence
FLORENCE, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night in Florence, Texas. The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m., with officials getting a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred on the 4500 block of County Road 245 just outside of Florence.
Stolen from Fort Hood, sold on eBay | Army veteran sentenced for role in theft of $2.1 in military equipment
FORT HOOD, Texas — Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, was sentenced Tuesday for her involvement in the 2021 theft of $2.1 million dollars worth of Fort Hood military gear, according to court documents. Smith has been incarcerated at the Aransas County Detention Center in Rockport since her arrest in September...
