ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lago Vista, TX

UPDATE: Granite Shoals police chief offered Lago Vista job

By Dakota Morrissiey
dailytrib.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.dailytrib.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycanyonlake.com

Comal District Attorney Announces Felony Convictions for June, July

Comal County District Attorney (DA) Jennifer Tharp says her office disposed 597 convictions in district courts in June and July. Some 181 of those were felony convictions. The DA’s office used “enhancements” to lengthen the prison sentences of some of the repeat offenders. According to a statement...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lago Vista, TX
City
Granite Shoals, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Marble Falls, TX
KVUE

SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL

A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
dailytrib.com

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 8

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Monday, Aug. 8. Llano County Commissioners Court. 9...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The University Of Phoenix
KVUE

First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Texas AG pulls out of Llano County library lawsuit; jury trial set

It was a busy week in a civil suit brought against the Llano County Library System for actions that plaintiffs have called censorship. The week began with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton withdrawing as intervenor-defendant on Monday, Aug. 1. The next day, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman set Oct. 23,...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Williamson County tax office adopts new hours starting August 15

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector’s offices will be adopting new hours for all four locations starting Monday, August 15. According to the new schedule, all four locations will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. The new hours of operation are:. Monday: 8 a.m. to...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
SMITHVILLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy