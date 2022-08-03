ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

Louisa Sheriff: Lowe’s evacuated after man barricades himself in bathroom armed with handgun

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after allegedly barricading himself in a Louisa County Lowe’s bathroom with a firearm.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, deputies were called to the Lowe’s at Zions Crossroads for a reported fight near the bathrooms.

Further information was later released detailing a male suspect who had barricaded himself in the bathroom. According to police, the suspect was believed to be armed with a handgun.

The home improvement store was evacuated as deputies reportedly moved in and began negotiating with the suspect. According to police, the suspect is currently in custody.

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said there were no further details available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

