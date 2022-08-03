Pierce County dentist's license suspended by WA commission. Here's what inspection found

Read on www.yakimaherald.com
KOMO News
King County names 2 groups to run ex-hotels in Auburn, Federal Way to house the homeless
SEATTLE — King County officials on Friday announced who will manage two former hotels in Auburn and Federal Way that have been purchased by the county and will be converted into housing for the homeless. The two buildings are part of the county's Health Through Housing initiative, which aims...
q13fox.com
Mayors put pressure on King County Jail to start accepting booking, get offenders off the street
SEATTLE - The King County jail system is facing more public – and now mayoral pressure – to hold more inmates in custody and investigate why the number of jail-related deaths have been increasing. In an open letter released on Thursday, the mayors of eight south King County...
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 5, 2022
All numbers reported here went down, except for Shoreline where all the numbers increased. Care Connect Washington assistance. Care Connect provides food and other support to people who test positive for COVID-19 so they can isolate at home. People who have been exposed to the virus and are actively quarantining are also eligible.
KING-5
King County sheriff is aiming to have department staffed at 100% in 3 years
SEATTLE — King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall has spent the last few months settling into her new role and removing the interim label. She became the first person of color to lead the department when she was named sheriff in May. Cole-Tindall isn't originally from Washington, but moved to...
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Pierce sheriff who left 'heck of a legacy' has died. He led the agency for 4 years
Aug. 5—Note: This story has been updated to include a memorial date of Aug. 27 for Chuck Robbins. The time and location have not been finalized. The man who instituted the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's moral code in the wake of a scandal that saw a previous sheriff imprisoned has died, according to his family.
The Stranger
Slog AM: King County Housing Authority Gets Sued, Mayor's Office Seeks More Public Input on SPD Chief Search, Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!
King County's former top landlord gets sued: The Seattle Times reports that three former senior female staffers at the King County Housing Authority have sued the agency and its former Executive Director Stephen Norman. The amended complaint filed in federal court last month alleges that the women were discriminated against based on their race, gender, or both.
King County at medium-risk category for COVID-19
KING COUNTY, Wash. — According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, King County is considered to be in the medium-risk category for COVID-19. According to the CDC, counties, states, or territories with 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days are defined as having medium community levels of the virus by two metrics:
Tri-City Herald
Puyallup business owner raided payroll to gamble, buy a pool and take lavish vacations
The co-owner and financial manager of a steel fabrication company in Puyallup, Wash., pleaded guilty to tax fraud Friday for using more than $1 million in payroll taxes on personal expenses including vacations, gambling and a pool, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington announced. Donna Powell, 56, was...
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
thejoltnews.com
'Allow ... us to book offenders on probable cause charges and warrants' again
The following was presented to Thurston County's Board of County Commissioners yesterday. I’m coming before you today as a member and president of the Thurston County Deputy Sheriff Association. Our association is comprised of commissioned Deputies, Sgt’s, Lt’s and civilian legal assistants and other civilian roles. We, amongst many...
q13fox.com
Police officer credited with saving 2-year-old who ingested a fentanyl pill while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
Mysterious issue causing lack of water, low water pressure to Capitol Hill apartment building
SEATTLE — For almost three weeks, people living on the 6th floor of an apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood say they've had little to no running water. Management, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) and a private plumbing company are all working to resolve what's been a mysterious and frustrating problem.
Public concerned about convicted criminal on the run
SEATTLE — Many people in downtown Seattle are concerned about a man who has committed violent assaults on women and is now on the run. Police say that 21-year-old Isaiah Clay Lewis kicked two women in the back of the head. Tracy Roberts says she was kicked by the...
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
rentonreporter.com
South King County mayors issue joint statement on ‘rising tide of crime and violence’
On Aug. 4, the mayors of several South King COunty cities that include Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton and Tukwila released a joint statement regarding what they called a “rising tide of crime and violence” in their communities. “King County cities are seeing a...
ncwlife.com
Seattle City Council votes to end pandemic hazard pay for grocery store workers
(The Center Square) – Pandemic hazard pay of an additional $4 dollars an hour to grocery store workers in Seattle will likely end by next month after a 5-2 vote by the Seattle City Council in favor of ending it. Seattle grocery businesses that employ at least 500 staff...
southsoundbiz.com
Housing Market Continues to Adjust, Moderate
The housing market continued adjusting in July, with new statistics from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service showing more listings and fewer pending and closed sales from a year ago, including in South Sound. Prices still rose but at a generally slower pace across the 26-county NWMLS system. In the four-county...
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland City Council passes tenant protections
During an Aug. 3 meeting, the Kirkland City Council voted 4-3 to pass Ordinance O-4810, creating a new chapter of the Kirkland Municipal Code relating to tenant protections. Notice of Rent Increase – housing providers are now required to provide a minimum 120 days written notice of rent increases greater than three percent, and 180 days notice of rent increases greater than ten percent. These would not apply to subsidized housing, where rent is set based on the income of the tenant.
southseattleemerald.com
Sound Transit Will Do More Study Before Recommending Where to Build Second CID Light Rail Station
(This article was originally published on the International Examiner and has been reprinted under an agreement.) The Sound Transit Board deferred recommending a preferred location for a second light rail station in the Chinatown-International District (CID) during a July 28 meeting, opting to conduct months more study and engagement with the community first.
