Japanese Burger Spot Brings Slathered Wagyu Beef Patties and Karaage Sandwiches to OC

Read on la.eater.com
Related
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon
Award winning friend chicken is coming to town.Shardar Tarikul Islam/Unsplash. When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix.
Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town
A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
RELATED PEOPLE
I tried four sandwiches on Subway's newly revamped menu, and now I think the chain is finally turning things around
Subway just introduced a new menu with 12 sandwiches designed to be ordered as-is, without customization. The menu is a departure from Subway's historical emphasis on customization. This was my best Subway experience, and I think it shows a bright future for the chain.
This Is The Most Unhealthy Cheese Sold In Grocery Stores
Most grocery stores have an unending stock of cheese; some varieties are sharp and full of flavor while others are soft and crunchy, and some other sets have nothing to offer but their smell. It might be quite astonishing to realize that cheese’s shape, feel, or smell does not determine its nutritional value.
Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Value Menu—McDonald's Is Going To Be So Mad!
Thanks to modern technology, ordering food from your favorite fast food chains is now easier than ever. The existence of their apps makes everything efficient. With just a single tap, swipe, or click, your burgers and fries can be well on its way to your front door. According to an...
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
I ordered the same meal at Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, and Zaxby's and preferred both of the smaller chains
I compared the chicken tenders, fries, lemonade, and signature sauces at Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, and Zaxby's. I thought Raising Cane's signature sauce was the best, though I was impressed by Zaxby's tenders. I also thought my meal from Zaxby's was the best bang for my buck.
KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years
The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5
In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!
McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu. According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.
This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity
Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
I visited the Guy Fieri restaurant that's on every Carnival cruise, and it was a far cry from an average fast-food meal
I tried Guy's Burger Joint, a Guy Fieri-created restaurant that's on all Carnival Cruise Line ships. The menu has five different burgers and a wide array of toppings and sauces. My favorite burger had two patties — one was made of beef and the other of bacon.
How to pick a good watermelon according to food experts
Knowing how to pick a watermelon should be simple right? Alas, even with watermelon season in full swing, heaps of them in grocery stores and at your local farmer's markets if they grow well in your area, you may know all too well how easy it is to come home with one that isn't as juicy and flavorful as you'd hoped. And above all, watermelons should be a total joy to eat. Packed full of vitamins and fiber, they're not all sugar, so if you enjoy them in moderation they're a healthy addition to your diet. Even if you overdo it at times... They are super hydrating so it's not the worst guilty pleasure come summertime.
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
Comments / 0