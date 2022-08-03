Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter among LIV golfers to bring lawsuit against PGA Tour

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Golf.com
‘They’ve turned their back on Tiger Woods’: Analyst troubled by LIV lawsuit
Curtis Strange was talking about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf and LIV Golf’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour when Tiger Woods came up. And a thought on the 15-time major champ summed up most of Strange’s thoughts on the topic du jour rather efficiently. Strange, himself a...
Golf.com
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story
Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
Golf.com
This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead
It’s every golfer’s worst nightmare: making a big number on the first hole. Joohynug Kim did exactly that Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. “I was laughing,” Kim said after his round. “There was like nothing I could do. It was just the first hole and gosh, I just got a really bad lie and then didn’t really have another good lie and didn’t really have another good lie, didn’t really have another good lie.”
Comments / 0