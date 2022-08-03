Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter among LIV golfers to bring lawsuit against PGA Tour

It’s every golfer’s worst nightmare: making a big number on the first hole. Joohynug Kim did exactly that Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. “I was laughing,” Kim said after his round. “There was like nothing I could do. It was just the first hole and gosh, I just got a really bad lie and then didn’t really have another good lie and didn’t really have another good lie, didn’t really have another good lie.”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO