ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

E4H Environments for Health Architecture Welcomes New Partner Candice Barter

By Boston Real Estate Times
bostonrealestatetimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on bostonrealestatetimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bostonrealestatetimes.com

CBRE Arranges $77 Million Sale of 305-Unit Historic Renovated Mill Apartment Community in Haverhill, MA to The DSF Group

Boston— CBRE announced that it has arranged the $77 million sale of Hamel Mill Lofts, a 305-unit historic renovated mill apartment community located at 40 Locke Street in Haverhill, MA. CBRE Capital Markets’ multi-housing experts Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin exclusively represented the seller. The team...
HAVERHILL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy