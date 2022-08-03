Video shows Sacramento police officer shooting man whose hands were covered by a blanket

Read on www.kcra.com
78-year-old woman carjacked in Stockton, police search for suspects
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a man and two teens who they say carjacked a 78-year-old woman in broad daylight. The carjacking happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of Country Club Boulevard, which is just off of Interstate 5 and surrounded by businesses in Stockton, the police department said.
Man shot and killed Friday night in Rancho Cordova. His girlfriend made emergency call
A man was shot and killed Friday night in a residential area of Rancho Cordova. The suspect remains at large. Rancho Cordova police responded about 11:21 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way after receiving a call from a woman reporting that her boyfriend had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and administered medical care. He died at a hospital.
Stockton Police concerned about homicide count after double shooting
Thursday's deadly shooting leaves the city's homicide count at 31. Last year's homicide count totaled 38.
1 injured after suspected illegal firework goes off inside car, Sacramento roads reopened
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were taken to the hospital after authorities believe an illegal firework or similar device accidentally went off inside a vehicle in Sacramento. The explosion happened on Saturday around 1 p.m. in the area of Connie Drive and Roseville Road, which is near Haggin Oaks...
Man dies, girl injured after being shot in vehicle, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died and a teenage girl was sent to the hospital Thursday evening after they were shot while inside a vehicle in the Morada neighborhood of Stockton, police said. Officers went to Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:25 p.m. for a report of...
1 killed, another injured in Stockton crash
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Stockton, authorities said. The crash happened around 4:36 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road, which is near Interstate 5 south of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Video...
Overdose death of 15-year-old believed to be “fentanyl related” by investigators
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old died from a drug overdose last month and investigators believe it was related to fentanyl, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said the teenager died on June 21 and that investigators are looking into her activity in the days leading up to her death. Anyone with information regarding […]
Couple donates new trailer to center for Sacramento adults with disabilities, after van and trailer were stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In late July,KCRA 3 told you about a van and trailer that were stolen from the A. Warren McClaskey Adult Center in Sacramento. The Sacramento City Unified School District campus provides classes and resources for adult students with disabilities. The stolen items are critical for the...
Concern growing over potential serial bomber in South Land Park
SACRAMENTO — A potential serial bomber is targeting a Sacramento neighborhood.Multiple neighbors in South Land Park said that they felt the explosion rock their homes."It was such a powerful sound that it rattled the windows of my home, and it scared the heaven out of my dog, my wife, and my daughter," said Eduardo Monterrubio, whose home was damaged by the bomb.When Eduardo went outside to check his home, he found that the blast blew a three-foot hole in his backyard fence. The detonation tore off shards of splintered wood, and the boards blistered with what appeared to be shrapnel.His home backs up to a drainage canal at an Interstate 5 underpass. He says it's not the first time someone has set off explosives in the area."They keep throwing bombs underneath the freeway, and they make dents over there [underpass] on the ground, and it happens maybe every two months," Eduardo said.Someone also shot out the streetlight above where the bomb went off, leaving bullet holes in the plastic. Police are asking that anyone with security cameras check to see if there is any suspicious activity. They are not releasing information on the type of explosive that was used.
16-year-old girl died from suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say. Roseville Police Department officials responded to reports of a drug overdose death involving a 16-year-old girl on June 21. Investigators who are investigating the death now suspect it was fentanyl-related. Roseville Police encourage...
Dozens of smash-and-grabs in Davis believed to be connected, police say
DAVIS, Calif. — Some Davis residents woke up to find shattered car windows and broken glass on the ground after a string of early morning break-ins. Kamyar Choubak was one of the unlucky car owners who park on the street. "I had to go to work, so I drove...
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
Three arrested after stolen cat. converter, narcotics reportedly found in car
Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Just before 5 a.m. on August 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Yeoman Drive and Junction Boulevard, in Roseville. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle and immediately observed a sawed-off catalytic converter behind...
Pictures: Truck evading police slams into south Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pickup truck driver fleeing from officers crashed into a south Sacramento home on Thursday, police said. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. The Sacramento Police Department said officers were trying to pull over a vehicle — the woman driving had multiple felony warrants — around 6 p.m. She did briefly stop but then drove off, prompting a chase.
Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
Previously Documented Norteno Gang Member Charged After McGowan Parkway Traffic Stop
(YCSO media release, Olivehurst, Ca.) – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA.
