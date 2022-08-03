Oley, Vensel advance in District 6 commissioner race

It was a close call Tuesday in the two contested primary races for a seat on the Monroe County Board of Commissioners.

Democrat Jerry Oley will face off against Republican David P. Vensel for the District 6 seat in the November General Election after both men defeated their challengers in Tuesday's Primary.

Oley edged out Mary Gantzos 440-402, while Vensel's 606 votes defeated John Gonta's 340 and Michele Paled's 335.

Oley previously served 10 terms and 20 years as a commissioner. In 2020, he opted not to run for re-election on the board and instead ran for the Democratic nomination for county clerk. But he was defeated in the August primary by Sandra L. Blank.

He is now seeking to return to the board of commissioners.

"I'm just elated to be the peoples' choice," he said Tuesday. "Having served on this board for 20 years in the past has garnered me a lot of institutional knowledge that no other candidate had or has. I just really feel I have a great deal to offer back, and I'm going to work very hard to be elected in November..."

Vensel was thrilled with the victory.

"It feels great," he said. "I'm truly humbled by all the support I've been given. I'm excited to move on to the next round."

There are a total of nine, two-year term seats up for grabs this November, with six Republicans running unopposed in their respective districts. In District 2, Democrat Danielle Hoover of Milan will face incumbent Republican Mark Brant of Monroe. In District 4, incumbent Democrat George Jondro of Monroe will face Republican Jay Heinzerling of Monroe.

One of Tuesday's winners in the District 6 race will likely see out the remaining term of outgoing commissioner Sharon Lemasters-Hill, who officially resigned from her post this week.

Lemasters-Hill opted not to seek re-election as she recently got married and is moving out of her district. In her letter of resignation sent to the board, she wrote that she and her new husband have sold their house and, while it may be legal for her to see out the remainder of her term, she decided it was best to resign as she is no longer residing in her district.

"Although it may be legal for me to continue on as a County Commissioner, perception on the other hand, is really what matters," Lemasters-Hill wrote. "With that said, I feel it is best that I resign my position as Monroe County Commissioner, District 6 effective August 1, 2022 to avoid any perception of wrongdoing. It has been my pleasure to serve the public as a County Commissioner..."

Board Chair Brant said during Tuesday night's board of commissioners meeting that he will have a recommendation for an appointment to fill Lemasters-Hill's seat at the board's next meeting. The appointee will be able to assume the role of commissioner as soon as they are approved by the board and sworn in, all of which can happen at that same meeting. They will then see out the remainder of Lemaster-Hill's term, until a permanent replacement is voted in in November.

"I think I'm going to make the recommendation at the next meeting based on what happens in the Primary (Tuesday)," Brant said. "I think we'll get a pretty good indication of who the people would like to have in that spot, at least between Republican and Democrat, and then I'll use that as probably the basis for making the appointment."