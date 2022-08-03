ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Monroe News

Oley, Vensel advance in District 6 commissioner race

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eULu2_0h3cHLc000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJa0x_0h3cHLc000

It was a close call Tuesday in the two contested primary races for a seat on the Monroe County Board of Commissioners.

Democrat Jerry Oley will face off against Republican David P. Vensel for the District 6 seat in the November General Election after both men defeated their challengers in Tuesday's Primary.

Oley edged out Mary Gantzos 440-402, while Vensel's 606 votes defeated John Gonta's 340 and Michele Paled's 335.

Oley previously served 10 terms and 20 years as a commissioner. In 2020, he opted not to run for re-election on the board and instead ran for the Democratic nomination for county clerk. But he was defeated in the August primary by Sandra L. Blank.

He is now seeking to return to the board of commissioners.

"I'm just elated to be the peoples' choice," he said Tuesday. "Having served on this board for 20 years in the past has garnered me a lot of institutional knowledge that no other candidate had or has. I just really feel I have a great deal to offer back, and I'm going to work very hard to be elected in November..."

Vensel was thrilled with the victory.

"It feels great," he said. "I'm truly humbled by all the support I've been given. I'm excited to move on to the next round."

There are a total of nine, two-year term seats up for grabs this November, with six Republicans running unopposed in their respective districts. In District 2, Democrat Danielle Hoover of Milan will face incumbent Republican Mark Brant of Monroe. In District 4, incumbent Democrat George Jondro of Monroe will face Republican Jay Heinzerling of Monroe.

One of Tuesday's winners in the District 6 race will likely see out the remaining term of outgoing commissioner Sharon Lemasters-Hill, who officially resigned from her post this week.

Lemasters-Hill opted not to seek re-election as she recently got married and is moving out of her district. In her letter of resignation sent to the board, she wrote that she and her new husband have sold their house and, while it may be legal for her to see out the remainder of her term, she decided it was best to resign as she is no longer residing in her district.

"Although it may be legal for me to continue on as a County Commissioner, perception on the other hand, is really what matters," Lemasters-Hill wrote. "With that said, I feel it is best that I resign my position as Monroe County Commissioner, District 6 effective August 1, 2022 to avoid any perception of wrongdoing. It has been my pleasure to serve the public as a County Commissioner..."

Board Chair Brant said during Tuesday night's board of commissioners meeting that he will have a recommendation for an appointment to fill Lemasters-Hill's seat at the board's next meeting. The appointee will be able to assume the role of commissioner as soon as they are approved by the board and sworn in, all of which can happen at that same meeting. They will then see out the remainder of Lemaster-Hill's term, until a permanent replacement is voted in in November.

"I think I'm going to make the recommendation at the next meeting based on what happens in the Primary (Tuesday)," Brant said. "I think we'll get a pretty good indication of who the people would like to have in that spot, at least between Republican and Democrat, and then I'll use that as probably the basis for making the appointment."

Comments / 0

Related
wlen.com

Woman with Ties to Lenawee County Appointed to 1st District Court in Monroe

Monroe, MI – A woman who is involved with Lenawee County organizations has been appointed to the 1st District Court in Monroe County by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Amanda L. Eicher currently serves as the supervising attorney for Legal Services of South Central Michigan, a division of the Michigan Advocacy Program. She has handled cases involving domestic violence, family law, personal protection orders, landlord tenant cases, probate issues, and expungements.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Two Republican County Commission Challengers Victorious on Primary Election Night

Adrian, MI- Four sitting Lenawee County Republican Commissioner seats were challenged Tuesday in the Primaries…and two of them were defeated. Kevon Martis defeated incumbent James Goetz for the District 7 seat, and James Van Doren was successful against District 9 Commissioner Chris Wittenbach. Martis and Van Doren would still have to win the General election in November to obtain the seat on the County Commission. Dawn Bales and Terry Collins were successful in their primary challenges.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

July Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July 2022, with July 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 293 (125); domestic 16 (14), civil 26 (12), criminal 10 (9), miscellaneous 1 (9), Judgment Liens 238 (81), and Appeals 2 (0) with a total of fees collected being $18,980.69 ($15,336.34).
FULTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics#Democratic#Republicans
13abc.com

Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Another Walbridge employee leaves for Lake Twp.

MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township. At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15. Boulerisse has had a similar position for Walbridge for several years. “We’ve been...
WALBRIDGE, OH
plymouthvoice.com

﻿﻿DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township

Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the Monroe County Fair

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
hourdetroit.com

4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
sent-trib.com

Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back

PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson

SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County). On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in...
SYLVANIA, OH
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy