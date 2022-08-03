Voters approve Ash, Frenchtown fire millages

Ash and Frenchtown Township's fire departments both saw millage requests approved by voters Tuesday.

Ash Township's fire equipment renewal proposal was approved by voters 1,318-424, while Frenchtown's capital improvements millage passed 2,100-1,327.

Frenchtown's millage will pay for maintaining equipment and buildings for the township fire department. This 1-mill levy is in addition to the department’s 2-mill operating and administration millage, which voters renewed in August of 2020. Also in August 2020, voters approved a one-year, one-mill proposal by the department to replace the department’s decades-old fire engines.

Frenchtown Fire Chief Wendy Stevens issued a statement Wednesday thanking residents for their continued support.

"Your continued support of your fire department reaffirms your trust in us to meet your needs," she said. "We are always humbled at your generosity to sustain our fire department. Our continued promise to meet your needs is always our mission, however, your support reminds us of your appreciation to accomplish that goal."