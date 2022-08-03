ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frenchtown Charter Township, MI

Voters approve Ash, Frenchtown fire millages

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HR1EO_0h3cHKjH00

Ash and Frenchtown Township's fire departments both saw millage requests approved by voters Tuesday.

Ash Township's fire equipment renewal proposal was approved by voters 1,318-424, while Frenchtown's capital improvements millage passed 2,100-1,327.

Frenchtown's millage will pay for maintaining equipment and buildings for the township fire department. This 1-mill levy is in addition to the department’s 2-mill operating and administration millage, which voters renewed in August of 2020. Also in August 2020, voters approved a one-year, one-mill proposal by the department to replace the department’s decades-old fire engines.

Frenchtown Fire Chief Wendy Stevens issued a statement Wednesday thanking residents for their continued support.

"Your continued support of your fire department reaffirms your trust in us to meet your needs," she said. "We are always humbled at your generosity to sustain our fire department. Our continued promise to meet your needs is always our mission, however, your support reminds us of your appreciation to accomplish that goal."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Ash Township, MI
City
Frenchtown Charter Township, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#Fire Department#Old Fire#Frenchtown Fire
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy