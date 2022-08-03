ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Priyanka Chopra says ‘There is nothing more powerful than a mother’s instinct to protect her own’

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWiV5_0h3cHH5600

New mom Priyanka Chopra was moved by the “resilience” of a mom who fled the war in Ukraine. The Isn’t It Romantic star, 40, recently traveled to Warsaw, Poland for a UNICEF mission, during which she visited a Blue Dot space at the Refugee Accommodation Centre, where she met with mothers and children from Ukraine who are staying at the center.

RELATED:

Nick Jonas reveals his favorite father-daughter activity


In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador recalled meeting a woman named Svetlana and her four-year-old son Ilya. “With tears streaming down her face she told me how she left her husband, parents and home overnight because her son hid under the bed, terrified of the sounds of the sirens and explosions, that became an everyday occurrence in Kyiv. She said she had no choice but to protect her child,” Priyanka penned. “As a new mother I was so moved by her resilience. There is nothing more powerful than a mother’s instinct to protect her own.”

“To put this into context, the war in Ukraine is a mother and child crisis, with women and children accounting for 90% of the refugees fleeing,” the Quantico alum added. “I’ve seen it for myself across the various @unicef supported programmes during my visit to Poland.”


Priyanka admitted that every woman she met “deeply touched and inspired” her. “These women are putting their own trauma aside to nurture and protect children. They are mothers, daughters, caregivers, teachers, volunteers, psychologists and so much more… each shouldering the responsibility of their families while displaced from their homes,” she penned.

The actress also shared that “many told me how they try to smile through the pain just so that the children have a sense of hope. They said they don’t really have anyone to share their fears and feelings with, which is why psychosocial support is so important. The invisible psychological wounds of war are often the least talked about but the most devastating for a child.”

She continued, “As the war continues, and winter approaches, the number of displaced women and children could rise and the need for support will grow. We all need to step up to make sure that the women and the families affected by this war are not forgotten.”


Priyanka became a mother earlier this year with the arrival of her and husband Nick Jonas ’ daughter Malti . The couple announced in January that they had welcomed their first child via surrogate. Months later, Nick revealed on Mother’s Day that their baby girl was “finally home” after “100 plus days in the NICU.” In his tribute to his “incredible wife,” the singer wrote: “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Comments / 1

S...
3d ago

huh shes not a mother just because you purchase a child then give it to a nanny to raise does not mean you are a mother.

Reply
2
Related
Us Weekly

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Birthday Alongside 6-Month-Old Daughter Malti, Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Girl

So much love! Priyanka Chopra Jonas rang in her 40th birthday just days after her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti, hit her sixth month mark. “Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨,” the Quantico alum captioned a series of party pictures via Instagram on Friday, July 22. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).”
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Nick Jonas
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Volunteers#Instinct
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy