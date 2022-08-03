ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Amazon Is Offering 50% Off Prime Membership for Students, Plus Music Streaming From 99 Cents

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Back to school season is here and Amazon is offering up some big discounts and offers for students. Students can get a six-month free trial to Amazon Prime Student — the longest free trial that Amazon currently offers (for comparison, non-students get a 30-day free trial to Prime ). After that, students can continue with Amazon Prime for $7.49 a month — 50% off the regular membership price.

Keep reading for additional details on the many deals and discounts that you can get with Prime Student .

Amazon Prime Student Discounts

Amazon is all about perks. Here’s a breakdown of some of the epic deals for students.

1. Music Streaming

Prime Student members can access Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99/month for up to four years. The membership includes free access to Amazon Music HD — the highest quality streaming audio you can currently find online.

2. TV and Movie Streaming

Your Prime membership already gets you access to all of Prime Video , which includes shows such as The Boys,  Paper Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Making the Cut, The Wilds, Modern Love, Anything’s Possible and hundreds of other shows and movies. Want to upgrade your streaming channels? Prime Student members can also add Prime Video channels for just $0.99/month . Channels available at the 99-cent price-point include SHOWTIME, Epix, Sundance Now, Lifetime Movie Club, Acorn TV, Shudder and more. Lock in the $0.99/month price for up to 12 months.

3. 6 Months of LinkedIn Premium

Streamline your search for a job or internship with a free, six-month trial to LinkedIn Premium. The membership includes access to over 17,900 expert-led LinkedIn Learning courses, InMail credits and information on Who’s Viewed Your Profile.

4. Free Access to Calm for Three Months

Prime Student has a number of other offers with outside partners as well. Right now, Prime Students can get premium access to Calm – the popular meditation app for meditation and sleep. Use your Amazon account to access Calm’s content, including the app’s popular “Sleep Stories,” narrated by celebrities including Harry Styles, Nick Offerman, Leona Lewis,  Matthew McConaughey and Regé-Jean Page . Prime Student members can get three months of Calm for free, and then continue on for just $8.99/year (normally $69.99/year).

5. Free Grubhub Membership

You can order groceries from Whole Foods through Amazon Prime, but your Prime Student account now includes a free Grubhub+ Student monthly membership too, which gets you unlimited food delivery for on and off-campus orders over $12, special perks, donation matching and more.

6. Discounts on Tech, Electronics and Entertainment

Prime and Prime Student members already get access to free, two-day shipping and access to thousands of daily deals . And Amazon Prime members are the only ones who can shop Prime Day deals .

Prime Student subscribers have access to a ton of discounts too, on everything from flights and hotels to speakers and TVs, home decor, kitchen gadgets and more. See the full list of savings at amazon .com/offtocollege . A 2021 study by e-commerce analytics firm Profitero found that Amazon offers the lowest prices on back-to-school products and college supplies, with at least an average 10% savings over other retailers.

See all the Prime Student perks and student discounts you can get right now by heading over to Amazon.com or click the link below to start your free trial to Prime Student. Want more deals? See our list of back-to-school sales on laptops , backpacks and more .

Prime Student

$7.49/month after 6-month free trial

$14.99/month


Buy Now

1

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

The Best Backpacks, Tablets & Other Back-to-School Supplies for Students on a Budget

Click here to read the full article. Class is back in session! As students head back to school in the coming weeks, Walmart, Target and other retailers have been slashing prices on big-ticket and low-cost items in an effort to combat sales slumps brought on by inflation. With a number of back-to-school sales circling the web, consumers have even more opportunities to shop and save. To help you get started school shopping, we put together a list of affordable items and back-to-school deals for students (and parents) on a budget. Below, find a roundup of backpacks, tablets, laptops, headphones, and other...
EDUCATION
Billboard

‘Thirteen Lives’: When & How to Watch on Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. Thirteen Lives, based on the incredible true story of an international rescue, is now streaming on Prime Video. Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman star in the Ron Howard-directed film released on Friday (Aug. 5). The story follows the rescue of a Thai soccer team who got trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. A team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt the harrowing rescue of the 12 boys and their soccer coach. Thirteen Lives is...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

How to Watch ‘Prey’ on Hulu for Free

Click here to read the full article. “It knows how to hunt. I know how to survive.” An 18th century Comanche warrior sets out to protect her people in the sci-fi, action film, Prey, which dropped on Hulu on Friday (Aug. 5). Amber Midthunder stars as Naru, a young warrior “raised in the shadows of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains.” After the camp is threatened, Naru sets out to protect her tribe against what she soon discovers is an alien predator. Prey is a prequel film in the Predator franchise. The film, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, is set...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Calling All BTS Fans: Xbox Reveals Singing Controller That Plays ‘Bad Decisions’

Click here to read the full article. Xbox is releasing its first-ever singing controller. To celebrate the release of “Bad Decisions,” the gaming giant announced on Friday (Aug. 5) that it has partnered with Interscope Records, Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg for the limited-edition, customized controller. The controller plays Blanco’s new single “Bad Decisions,” featuring BTS and Snoop, but there’s only way to get your hands on one. Perfect for gaming and music fans alike, the bright red controller features custom artwork, including the artists’ names and a speaker attached to the back that plays “Bad Decisions” with the press of...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Leona Lewis
Billboard

Post Malone Raises $200K for Charity With ‘Gaming for Love’ Twitch Series

Click here to read the full article. Post Malone‘s gaming efforts are officially a success. The rapper’s “Gaming for Love” charity streaming events on Twitch have earned approximately $196,066 in revenue, Republic Records reported Thursday (Aug. 4). The “Cooped Up” rapper capped the revenue from the charity streams on Twitch by donating $40,000 of his own funds, totaling in more than $200,000 in money raised. The rapper participated in a total of four separate streams of Apex Legends on the platform; each stream’s earnings went to a different charity. Human Rights Watch, Project HOPE, United Way and The Trevor Project were the charities...
ADVOCACY
Billboard

Rihanna Wants to Help Hydrate Your Skin for Summer: Where to Buy Fenty Skin’s Fat Water Milky Toner

Click here to read the full article. The summer can do a number on your skin, but Rihanna is here to help. Fenty Skin’s Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence, released on Friday (Aug. 5), is designed to hydrate skin and lock in moisture. The new edition to the Fenty Skin family retails for $32 and expands on the original Fat Water toner serum. It’s made with nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and tamarind to plump and hydrate skin, mineral PCAs and panthenol to instantly hydrate and soften, strengthening the skin’s moisture barrier to improve texture, tone and the look of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Sony Music Latin & HBO Max Place All Bets on Original Premium Content

En Letra de Otro is Sony Music Latin and HBO Max’s perhaps most notable and longest-running original premium content series to date. With superstar names such as Farruko, Pedro Capó, Gente de Zona and, most recently Goyo attached to the HBO special — which is a conceptual series where artists sing other’s compositions — Ruben Leyva, Sony’s Sony Music U.S. Latin senior vp, artist services and premium content, says these types of projects have “become quite a big part of our business at U.S. Latin.”
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

The Ledger: In Strong 2022, Advertising Is Rare Weakness for Music Biz

The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. With a handful of music companies’ quarterly earnings releases now in the books, the outlook for the second half of the year appears strong almost across the board. There is one area of weakness, however: online advertising.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Amazon Prime Day#The 99#Amazon Is Offering#Amazon Prime Student#Amazon Music Unlimited#Amazon Music Hd#Modern Love#Showtime#Lifetime Movie Club
Billboard

‘Fly-Day Chinatown’ & Other UMJ Reissues Arrive as City Pop’s Global Popularity Continues

Click here to read the full article. The breakout popularity in recent years of a genre of retro J-pop collectively called “city pop” isn’t showing signs of settling down in 2022 and continues to expand its reach. Numerous features on the reimported phenomenon continue to be released on radio, TV and online, and books on the subject are being published back-to-back in Japan. Reissues of both vinyl records and CDs are also flourishing. Explaining the genesis of this movement is a topic for another article, but one thing that can be said for certain is that Internet culture played a major role....
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy