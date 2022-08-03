TPD trying to identify two alleged serial burglary suspects

Read on ktul.com
KTUL
OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
KTUL
Former Rogers County commissioner arrested for suspect drug possession, more
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Rogers County commissioner was arrested on Saturday evening. Randy Baldridge, 54, was arrested for failure to pay taxes due to the state, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking of controlled dangerous substance, and failure to obey official traffic-controlled device. There is no court date...
KTUL
TPD arrests January homicide suspects
Tulsa police arrested two suspects in a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred Jan. 22 when Brad Hale was shot and killed near 21st and 129th. Warrants were issued for Edson Bellefleur and Zion Crawford on Thursday, according to police. Crawford was in custody on unrelated charges and was charged on...
KTUL
Two men arrested after stealing catalytic converters, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested two men they say were caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters. On Thursday, officers responded to a catalytic converter theft in progress at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale. Police say the victim saw two men under his car...
KTUL
Silver Alert for 62-year-old canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old James Barnes. Barnes was last seen when he was released from St. John's around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Barnes was in the hospital after having a seizure around 11 Friday night. Barnes does not have a cell phone...
KTUL
Graffiti plaguing town of Muskogee, police ask for information
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department is looking to identify the culprit or culprits behind graffiti around the town. Police posted photos of the graffiti on a social media post on Thursday. "We are actively investigating the graffiti and any possible suspects," MPD said. Anyone with information is...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police held their 16th annual Back-to-School Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across Oklahoma, families are getting ready to send their kids back to school. Catoosa heads back on Tuesday and Broken Arrow on Aug. 24. For the 16th year, police in BA are making sure students have the supplies they need to be successful. The department...
KTUL
Man arrested after trying to break into car twice in one morning, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man has been arrested after attempting to break into a car twice in the same morning. On Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment complex near 21st and Sheridan just after 1 a.m. for a burglary from a vehicle call. Witnesses...
KTUL
Tulsa police find Missouri fugitives hiding in hotel room
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested two Missouri fugitives Thursday after finding them in a motel near 31st and Memorial. Officers found one suspect, Colby Fitts, was registered to a room in the motel. His location was confirmed by an ankle monitor, officers said. Fitts left Missouri...
23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville
--- Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday. Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos. Taggart...
KTUL
Serial rapist sentenced to life in prison
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, a Tulsa man was sentenced to serve multiple life sentences in prison after admitting to raping or attempting to rape three women during the fall of 2021. Nineteen-year-old Branon Bills entered a blind plea to 14 charges, including two charges of first-degree tape...
Amber Alert canceled after baby, teen found
Lawton police issued an Amber Alert for a six-month-old baby boy and his teenage sister who may have been taken by an adult relative.
Former prisoner transport officer charged with assaulting detainee
A former private prisoner officer was charged with sexually assaulting a male detainee during a prisoner transport.
KTUL
Tulsa Boy's Home selling art, tie dye shirts to raise funds for Ukrainian orphanage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Boys at the Tulsa Boy's Home are selling art and tie-dye shirts to raise money for an orphanage in Ukraine. The boys wanted to do something to help the people in Ukraine, so they decided to sell their art work they made during their summer school art classes.
KTUL
Dog Day of Summer event happening in Bartlesville
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dog Day of summer will be held today, August 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Frontier Swimming Pool located at 312 South Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville. The pool will be closed to people starting today as well. The cost for the event...
KTUL
Skiatook officials discuss a one-cent sales tax
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook is trying to sell residents on a one-cent sales tax to build a new police and fire station. The city says the current buildings have long outlived their usefulness. Police Chief Billy Wakefield had a very long list of serious problems. He said the...
KTUL
Tulsa Young Professionals host 918 Lead workshop
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On August 5 and 6, Tulsa Young Professionals hosted 918 Lead. 918 Lead is a nonpartisan civil servant training camp to develop Oklahoma's next generation of leaders. This two-day bootcamp was lead by current and former elected officials as well as political consultants to prepare...
Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year
TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
KTUL
Tulsa Oilers host back to school drive, public skate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, August 6, the Tulsa Oilers hosted a school supply drive and public skate event at the Oilers Ice Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Those who brought new school supplies received half off a public skate pass and half off a skate rental.
KTUL
Advocate Alliance hosts DRAG Your Bike to Brunch event in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bike Brunch hosted by Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow and This Machine to support PRIDE Fest in BA is happening today. From 9 to 10 a.m. is the bike ride, brunch will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a drag show will start at 11 a.m.
