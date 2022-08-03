ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer collaborates with Midwest governors to install EV chargers around Lake Michigan

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
UpNorthLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on upnorthlive.com

Comments / 2

Related
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
Green Bay, WI
Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Michigan Cars
Chicago, IL
Cars
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Green Bay, WI
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
City
Milwaukee, WI
WBKR

Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois

Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Midwestern States#Ev Chargers#Politics State#Vehicles#Ev
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
wmay.com

Stop producing ‘forever chemicals’ says Illinois Environmental Council

(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
thelansingjournal.com

Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
hhhistory.com

The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock

Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

GOP in Chicago chooses Milwaukee as site for 2024 presidential nominating convention

CHICAGO - Top Republicans have formally anointed Milwaukee to host their presidential nominating convention in 2024. "Choosing Milwaukee, you have given, you have given – sorry, Chicago – the greatest Midwestern city," said Reince Priebus, former White House chief of staff. The Republican National Committee made Friday’s announcement...
CHICAGO, IL
My Magic GR

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
buildingupchicago.com

Common Lincoln Park has topped out at Big Deahl

In more topping out news, word comes this week that Common Lincoln Park, part of the Big Deahl Phase II development at 853 W Blackhawk, has topped out. Phase II kinda sorta came in two phases itself, with The Seng, a five-story condo building at 869 West Blackhawk, and Common Lincoln Park, a 10-story apartment tower at 853 West Blackhawk, getting started first, followed soon thereafter by 1475 North Kingsbury.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy