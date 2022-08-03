ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees: Frankie Montas debut comes at incredibly ironic time

By Drew Koch
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

Expect these three Red Sox players to be gone from the roster by September 1. At the trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox bought, they sold, and they stuck with what they had. It was a platter of everything possible. Actually alive in the American League Wild Card race, it’s very unlikely they will pull off a miraculous late-season run.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race

Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

MLB executive predicts where Shohei Ohtani will land in free agency

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits free agency in just a few years, and pundits are already predicting where he may go. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be eligible for free agency in 2024, and several pundits and execs are already predicting where he may end up. An MLB executive who spoke with The Athletic predicted Ohtani could go to the Dodgers, Giants or Mariners.
MLB
FanSided

Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking

Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Bronx, NY
FanSided

5 low-key MLB trades that could have a huge impact

There were big MLB trades that everyone couldn’t stop talking about but a few under-the-radar deals could yield big results for some teams. Every baseball fan is well aware of the big names that got moved at the MLB Trade Deadline. Juan Soto is now with the San Diego Padres as is Josh Hader, Andrew Benintendi and Frankie Montas ended up New York Yankees, Luis Castillo moved to the Seattle Mariners, and the list goes on.
MLB
FanSided

Braves make stunning roster move to address struggling pitcher

The Atlanta Braves optioned struggling starting pitcher Ian Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett. After yet another bad outing, the Atlanta Braves have decided Ian Anderson needs to spend some time with the Gwinnett Stripers. Ahead of their series finale vs. the hated New York Mets, Anderson and team spirit animal outfielder...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Jack Curry
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Juan Soto
FanSided

Is Joey Gallo the good luck charm the Yankees didn’t know they needed?

The New York Yankees haven’t won since trading Joey Gallo while the Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to suffer a loss since acquiring him. Maybe the New York Yankees would like to have Joey Gallo back after all. Since trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, not only have they lost every game they’ve played, his new club has won each of theirs. Fans had a fun time discussing this on Reddit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The New York Yankees#Cincinnati Reds#The Seattle Mariners#The Oakland A#The St Louis Cardinals
FanSided

Yankees trade deadline addition coming to save New York on Sunday

One of the New York Yankees’ big trade deadline additions is scheduled to make his debut with the team on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. After the All-Star break, the New York Yankees have fallen back to reality, losing 9 of 15 games entering Saturday night. To begin their road series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, they lost 4-3 after reliever Clay Holmes surrendered a game-winning, two-run double to Paul DeJong in the bottom of the eighth inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cubs: 3 next moves to make after the trade deadline

The trade deadline has passed but the Chicago Cubs still have a few moves to make in regards to the roster and playing time. The Chicago Cubs had an active trade deadline yet left many wondering why they didn’t trade a few more players. Willson Contreras and Ian Happ were the two big names to stay. They also still have all of their starting pitchers who could have potentially become trade candidates.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy