Yankees: Frankie Montas debut comes at incredibly ironic time

The New York Yankees haven’t won since trading Joey Gallo while the Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to suffer a loss since acquiring him. Maybe the New York Yankees would like to have Joey Gallo back after all. Since trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, not only have they lost every game they’ve played, his new club has won each of theirs. Fans had a fun time discussing this on Reddit.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO