Yankees: Frankie Montas debut comes at incredibly ironic time

McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
3 Red Sox players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
Expect these three Red Sox players to be gone from the roster by September 1. At the trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox bought, they sold, and they stuck with what they had. It was a platter of everything possible. Actually alive in the American League Wild Card race, it’s very unlikely they will pull off a miraculous late-season run.
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
MLB executive predicts where Shohei Ohtani will land in free agency
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits free agency in just a few years, and pundits are already predicting where he may go. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be eligible for free agency in 2024, and several pundits and execs are already predicting where he may end up. An MLB executive who spoke with The Athletic predicted Ohtani could go to the Dodgers, Giants or Mariners.
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
5 low-key MLB trades that could have a huge impact
There were big MLB trades that everyone couldn’t stop talking about but a few under-the-radar deals could yield big results for some teams. Every baseball fan is well aware of the big names that got moved at the MLB Trade Deadline. Juan Soto is now with the San Diego Padres as is Josh Hader, Andrew Benintendi and Frankie Montas ended up New York Yankees, Luis Castillo moved to the Seattle Mariners, and the list goes on.
Braves make stunning roster move to address struggling pitcher
The Atlanta Braves optioned struggling starting pitcher Ian Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett. After yet another bad outing, the Atlanta Braves have decided Ian Anderson needs to spend some time with the Gwinnett Stripers. Ahead of their series finale vs. the hated New York Mets, Anderson and team spirit animal outfielder...
Pete Rose’s interaction with Phillies reporter is utterly disgusting
Pete Rose’s appearance at the Phillies game on Sunday took an ugly turn when the talked down to a reporter and downplayed allegations of sexual misconduct. The Phillies canceled Pete Rose’s onfield induction into their Wall of Fame in 2017 because of sexual misconduct allegations that emerged shortly before the event.
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Odds for Sunday, August 7 (Dodgers With Edge at Home)
While the San Diego Padres may have transformed their team and World Series aspirations with a stellar trade deadline, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are still on the verge of a sweep after winning the first two games of this series by a combined score of 16-4. Yu Darvish hopes...
Cardinals show trade target who went to Yankees he missed out
The St. Louis Cardinals faced off with a potential trade target, Frankie Montas, in Sunday’s game against the Yankees and gave him the business. MLB Trade Deadline rumors had the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees as potential suitors for former Oakland A’s pitcher Frankie Montas. While...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Braves vs. Mets Highlights Trio of Games With Value)
When I first started writing up these No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets, I was atrocious. I went something like 3-15 in my first six articles. It was bad. If you've stuck with me, then I appreciate the faith. Things turned around when I...
Is Joey Gallo the good luck charm the Yankees didn’t know they needed?
The New York Yankees haven’t won since trading Joey Gallo while the Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to suffer a loss since acquiring him. Maybe the New York Yankees would like to have Joey Gallo back after all. Since trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, not only have they lost every game they’ve played, his new club has won each of theirs. Fans had a fun time discussing this on Reddit.
Video: Mets broadcast goes ‘Kill Bill’ after hit-by-pitch
The New York Mets have been among the teams in MLB hit by the most pitches this season, and another hit-by-pitch during Friday’s 9-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves provided an opportunity for the Mets broadcast to break out a new special effect. With the Braves up 8-1 in...
Yankees trade deadline addition coming to save New York on Sunday
One of the New York Yankees’ big trade deadline additions is scheduled to make his debut with the team on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. After the All-Star break, the New York Yankees have fallen back to reality, losing 9 of 15 games entering Saturday night. To begin their road series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, they lost 4-3 after reliever Clay Holmes surrendered a game-winning, two-run double to Paul DeJong in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Cubs: 3 next moves to make after the trade deadline
The trade deadline has passed but the Chicago Cubs still have a few moves to make in regards to the roster and playing time. The Chicago Cubs had an active trade deadline yet left many wondering why they didn’t trade a few more players. Willson Contreras and Ian Happ were the two big names to stay. They also still have all of their starting pitchers who could have potentially become trade candidates.
