ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Rural Vermont leaders recognized with awards

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liMHh_0h3cGmme00

MONTPELIER, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – On Wednesday, the Vermont Council on Rural Development announced the recipients for its 2022 Vermont Community Leadership Award and Vermont Lifetime Leadership Award. Both awards are chances to recognize the hard work that goes into, and lives in, Vermont’s rural communities.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The awards will both be handed out at the council’s annual Vermont Community Leadership Summit, which this year is set to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Lifetime Leadership Award recipients include former Champlain Housing Trust CEO Brenda Torphy and former Vermont Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Sarah Carpenter. The Community Leadership Award goes to Pam Parsons, Executive Director of Northern Tier Center for Health.

“Brenda Torpy, Sarah Carpenter, and Pam Parsons have had a transformational impact on their communities and beyond,” said VCRD Executive Director Brian Lowe in a release on Wednesday. “They have used their exceptional talents to support their communities, neighbors, and people all across Vermont. It is an honor to recognize these great leaders.”

Upcoming concerts in the Capital Region

The awards are annually presented to people and organizations that provide community services to rural areas of Vermont. Lifetime Leadership awards are given less frequently, but follow the same principles.

The 2022 leadership summit will be held at Vermont Technical College in Randolph. Presentations at 10 a.m. will be followed by breakout sessions where those who pay a visit can meet with leaders across Vermont’s rural landscape. Registration costs $50 per person. The day also includes a BBQ lunch, and an ice cream party to close things out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Communities#Housing#Ice Cream#Champlain Housing Trust#Vcrd
VTDigger

A living picture of Vermont history

At 94, Trueman Bryer is likely the last living Vermont Railroad Telegraph Operator and Dispatcher to have worked out of St. Albans for Central Vermont railroad moving freight and passengers through Vermont. He still has the Telegraph machine and Train Order sheets that would be ‘handed’ to the person located on the caboose, to be hand-carried to the engineer that directed each train. Canadian National acquired Central Vermont after the 1927 flood. This purchase allowed Vermont train rails and bridges (taken out by the flood) to be restored enabling tons of Canadian lumber, thousands of Christmas trees, and huge rolls of newsprint for newspaper outlets to be transported to the U.S.A. His book, “The Trueman Bryer Memory Book* provides a ‘living picture’ from him of the history of railroading from Canada to Connecticut.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

State seeking volunteers to help monitor Vermont’s lakes and ponds

Carly Alpert, the Aquatic Invasive Species ECO AmeriCorps service member, leading volunteers at a Vermont Invasive Patrollers for Animals field survey training. Vermont Business Magazine This summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state. With over 800 lakes and ponds, volunteers are key to the success of the program’s lake monitoring efforts. Volunteers can be found statewide greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species, and more.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney

Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont Governor primary race 2022: See results

VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
Live 95.9

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State House primaries 2022: See results

VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Election results: Vermont 2022 primary election day

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermonters took to the polls Tuesday, casting their ballots for several key executive and legislative positions in the state's primary election day. Several big races headline this year's election, including primaries for Vermont's U.S. Senate seat and the state's lone congressional seat. This page has live,...
NEWS10 ABC

‘Feet First’ program connects kids with new shoes

The Family Service Association of Glens Falls, Inc. is running a program to help ensure that every student has a pair of shoes in time for the upcoming school year this fall. The organization's "Feet First" program is taking applications now to make sure that no student from preschool to high school has to walk to school in a damaged pair of shoes.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy