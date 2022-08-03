Read on www.arklatexhomepage.com
Bos-Man’s Barber College gives free haircuts at Ratchet City Music Fest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bos-Man’s Barber College gave away free haircuts on Saturday during Ratchet City Music Fest, an event sponsored by Marvkevea’s Learning Center’s annual backpack and school supply giveaway. Families waited in line at the Louisiana State Fairground for free backpacks, but they couldn’t...
Webster Parish schools address safety for students and staff
The district said they have multiple new procedures in place to protect their campus in the event of a lockdown. Webster Parish schools address safety for students …. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing …. Texarkana motorists learn realities of...
Caddo Parish Sheriff and LifeShare host ‘Fintastic’ blood drive
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is holding the “Fintastic Blood Drive” at several locations throughout August. Lifeshare Blood Centers and CPSO are partnering to address a critical blood shortage affecting communities throughout the country. A robust blood supply is an important...
Caddo Parish residents can now apply for wheelchair ramp
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission started accepting applications for the parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program. The application window opened Friday for Caddo Parish residents who are 65 years or older, have a verifiable disability, and are at or below 80% of the average median income.
Sponsored Content: Citizens Bank & Trust Co. helps give back to kids
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Citizens Bank & Trust Co. is partnering with Roy’s Kids, KTAL NBC 6, and KMSS FOX 33 to help local kids in need succeed with the CB&T School Supply Drive. David Wilson, Vice President/Loan Officer at Citizens Bank & Trust Co. speaks about gathering...
Marshall Street Mural Unveiled
Today marked the unveiling of a new mural in the city of Shreveport. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing …. Texarkana motorists learn realities of impaired driving. A mainly dry and rather hot weekend. 1 arrested after bomb squad called...
Shreveport police: Argument between two women ends in stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman. Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police were dispatched on a welfare call in the Market Street/Airport Drive area. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound to...
CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym Named A Panda Cares® Center of Hope
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym received a very generous gift and became a Panda Cares center through a donation from Panda Express. A dedication celebration was held Friday at Christus Kids Clinic Therapy Gym to unveil changes to the clinic’s rehab gym. Needed...
18-wheeler hit by train catches fire, driver hospitalized
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The driver of an 18-wheeler is in the hospital after a collision with a train late Friday afternoon near the Port of Caddo-Bossier set the rig on fire. It happened around 4:40 p.m. on La. Highway 1 South at Harts Island Road, according to...
Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
Shreveport: Four injured in officer-involved crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people, including a Shreveport police officer, were injured Saturday afternoon collision involving a Shreveport police vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Mooretown Neighborhood. Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport patrol officers were dispatched to an accident involving the SPD Police Unit and a silver Dodge sedan...
Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
CPSO investigates fiery 18-wheeler, train crash
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a firey 18-wheeler versus train crash Friday afternoon. Safe Schools Louisiana gives students a way to report …. CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym Named A Panda Cares® …. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport...
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
Northwestern State growing closer during fall camp
NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Today marked the fourth of 25 days of Fall Camp for the Northwestern State Demons. Entering his fifth season Brad Laird appears more excited than ever about his football team. “There’s something different about this group,” Laird said. “It’s fun to go into meetings. They...
Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell
Caldwell served as pastor of Greenacres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell. CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym Named A Panda Cares® …. CPSO investigates fiery 18-wheeler, train crash. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport...
Bishop Fred Caldwell funeral set for Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for Shreveport pastor Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Jr. will take place Friday morning. Bishop Caldwell died on July 22. He served as the pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. Before that, he served as assistant pastor after an invitation to speak at the church wowed members. He was ordained in 1981 and became pastor in 1983.
Shreveport man arrested in Monroe accused of arousing himself in public in front of minors
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on a city bus stop bench arousing himself.
