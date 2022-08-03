60 in 60: #23 Utah State’s Calvin Tyler Jr. (Running Back)

Read on kslsports.com
kslsports.com
Weather Pushes Aggies First Fall Camp Scrimmage Indoors
SALT LAKE CITY – Being forced indoors for Utah State football’s first fall scrimmage wasn’t ideal but the Aggies made the most of the opportunity anyway. A heavy rain storm prevented fans from getting their first look at the 2022 Aggie football team but it didn’t stop head coach Blake Anderson and his team from getting in a much needed workout ahead of their season opening against UConn that is just three weeks away.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
Herald-Journal
Nelson Brothers, USU respond to 800 Block story
Nelson Partners Student Housing and Utah State University responded to The Herald Journal’s Wednesday article about Nelson Partners cancelling all leases with would-be tenants of 800 Block after they failed to complete the complex on time. The article contained a link to an online petition that states “USU must...
upr.org
Colorado river reporting with Alex Hager on Thursday's Access Utah
A recent report says that the Colorado River is America’s most endangered. Today we’ll talk with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll talk about federal mandates to Colorado River states to conserve water, plans to increase the water level in Lake Powell, possibilities to get additional water through desalination, and much more.
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
Gephardt Daily
Flash flood advisory issued for parts of northern Utah
SALT LAKE, DAVIS, TOOELE COUNTIES, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash advisory for Salt Lake, Davis and Tooele counties due to heavy rainfall. At present, the warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Areas of high impact include low-lying...
kjzz.com
Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
visitogden.com
Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah
Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
KSLTV
Missing Utah woman found alive 1 week after crashing car in 300-foot ravine
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A 64-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Brigham City was found alive Wednesday night. Deputies with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, whose name was not released, was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately 1 mile south of Mantua, just before midnight Thursday.
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
deseret.com
Opinion: You should know what’s happening with national defense funding
I grew up in Ogden, Utah, and our back deck faced the runways at Hill Air Force Base. Back in the ’90s, the F-16 Fighting Falcon was the premier fighter out of Hill, and I remember hearing the engines roar overhead and deepen my pride for my community and our brave military.
Herald-Journal
Accusatory video taken at Logan carnival goes viral
A group of men portrayed as possible human traffickers in a Logan TikTok video that went viral turned out to be refugees from Afghanistan who served alongside the U.S. military before fleeing the county during last year’s Taliban takeover. And people who know them say the allegations are unfounded.
Gephardt Daily
Distracted driver sheers power pole, totals car in Harrisville crash
HARRISVILLE, Utah, Aug. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver left the roadway inn Harrisville Friday night, totaling his car when he hit a power pole. Luckily there were no casualties reported in the 6:55 p.m. mishap at 602 North Harrisville Road, just north of the WalMart, except for the power pole, said Harrisville Police Sgt. Nick Taylor.
Police looking for man who stole $2,000 saddle in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect. On July 26, the suspect reportedly entered a local store and walked out with a hand made DL Moe saddle worth over $2,000. Witnesses say the suspect got into a gold colored pickup truck […]
Layton family receives community support after daughter given grim diagnosis
Parents of a seven-year-old Layton girl were given news that is any parent is terrified to receive; their daughter was given just nine to eighteen months to live.
Ogden hikes taxes, but drops politician pay raise
The workers argued that Ogden paid less than most other cities for comparable jobs, while most residents praised the workers but said inflation and other proposed tax hikes were going too far.
