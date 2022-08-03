ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

60 in 60: #23 Utah State’s Calvin Tyler Jr. (Running Back)

By KSL SPORTS
 4 days ago
kslsports.com

Weather Pushes Aggies First Fall Camp Scrimmage Indoors

SALT LAKE CITY – Being forced indoors for Utah State football’s first fall scrimmage wasn’t ideal but the Aggies made the most of the opportunity anyway. A heavy rain storm prevented fans from getting their first look at the 2022 Aggie football team but it didn’t stop head coach Blake Anderson and his team from getting in a much needed workout ahead of their season opening against UConn that is just three weeks away.
LOGAN, UT
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Nelson Brothers, USU respond to 800 Block story

Nelson Partners Student Housing and Utah State University responded to The Herald Journal’s Wednesday article about Nelson Partners cancelling all leases with would-be tenants of 800 Block after they failed to complete the complex on time. The article contained a link to an online petition that states “USU must...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
upr.org

Colorado river reporting with Alex Hager on Thursday's Access Utah

A recent report says that the Colorado River is America’s most endangered. Today we’ll talk with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll talk about federal mandates to Colorado River states to conserve water, plans to increase the water level in Lake Powell, possibilities to get additional water through desalination, and much more.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Flash flood advisory issued for parts of northern Utah

SALT LAKE, DAVIS, TOOELE COUNTIES, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash advisory for Salt Lake, Davis and Tooele counties due to heavy rainfall. At present, the warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Areas of high impact include low-lying...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
LAYTON, UT
visitogden.com

Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah

Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Missing Utah woman found alive 1 week after crashing car in 300-foot ravine

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A 64-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Brigham City was found alive Wednesday night. Deputies with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, whose name was not released, was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately 1 mile south of Mantua, just before midnight Thursday.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Accusatory video taken at Logan carnival goes viral

A group of men portrayed as possible human traffickers in a Logan TikTok video that went viral turned out to be refugees from Afghanistan who served alongside the U.S. military before fleeing the county during last year’s Taliban takeover. And people who know them say the allegations are unfounded.
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Distracted driver sheers power pole, totals car in Harrisville crash

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Aug. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver left the roadway inn Harrisville Friday night, totaling his car when he hit a power pole. Luckily there were no casualties reported in the 6:55 p.m. mishap at 602 North Harrisville Road, just north of the WalMart, except for the power pole, said Harrisville Police Sgt. Nick Taylor.
HARRISVILLE, UT
ABC4

Police looking for man who stole $2,000 saddle in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect. On July 26, the suspect reportedly entered a local store and walked out with a hand made DL Moe saddle worth over $2,000. Witnesses say the suspect got into a gold colored pickup truck […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
