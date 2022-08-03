ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourErie

Legal issues continue for former ESD superintendent

The legal issues continue for former Erie School District Superintendent James Barker. According to recent court documents, Barker was arrested earlier this year and charged with a DUI along with careless driving. Barker was also arrested back in 2020 in Florida for stalking a former girlfriend. His arraignment has been scheduled for August 29 at […]
ERIE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler County one of 3 Western Pa. counties to grow in population

While its population growth was relatively small, Butler County was one of only three counties in Western Pennsylvania to see an increase between April 2020 and July 2021. Butler County saw a net population growth of 510 people from April 2020 to July 2021, or an increase of 0.3 percent, according to the most recent data by the U.S. Census Bureau.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County Commissioner faces judge at first hearing since arrest

A Trumbull County Commissioner facing a misdemeanor charge of "disturbing a lawful meeting" was in court Thursday. Niki Frenchko was arrested during a July 7th commissioners meeting, after she made comments following a clerk reading aloud a letter that was submitted into the official record. Frenchko was led out of the board room, placed in handcuffs, and charged with the Fourth-Degree misdemeanor. She later plead not guilty to that charge.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren, a Purple Heart City, unveils veterans memorial

Saturday morning, the City of Warren was proclaimed as a Purple Heart City, and become a part of the Purple Heart Trail. That symbolic trail honors all the men and women wounded or killed in combat while serving our country. A ceremony outside the Trumbull Services Center, where a special...
WARREN, OH
explore venango

ExploreVenango Reporter Denied Access to Mastriano Event

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (R) made an appearance at what staffers called a private event in Venango County on Thursday night. (Doug Mastriano speaks during an event in Clarion in 2020. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The rally, billed as the “Venango...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

WFMJ.com

VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches over 1.1k cases

COVID-19 cases are still rising in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning County reporting over 1,100 cases this week. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 405 cases (397.5 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 894 cases (451.6 per 100k) and Mahoning County is reporting 1,112 cases (486.3 per 100k).
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
explore venango

State Police Arrest Wanted Area Man in Oil Creek Township After Foot Chase

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police arrested a wanted Titusville man in Oil Creek Township early Saturday morning after a brief foot chase. According to Corry-based State Police, around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, a patrol unit was on State Route 8 and followed a vehicle heading east on Thompson Run Road. The vehicle was traveling at a fast rate of speed and turned onto Finney Road. As the patrol unit caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle drove off the roadway into grass and came to a stop. The operator of the vehicle got out and fled on foot at a location near Warner Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
TITUSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power

While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Titusville Herald

State election hopefuls hold pro-choice rally in Meadville’s Diamond Park

MEADVILLE — For only a couple days notice, Nerissa Galt, who is the Democratic nominee running for election to the State House in the Sixth District, was happy with the “medium turnout” for the pro-choice rally she organized — what was called by one speaker on the bullhorn a “small local act of solidarity.”
MEADVILLE, PA

