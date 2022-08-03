Read on www.wfmj.com
Legal issues continue for former ESD superintendent
The legal issues continue for former Erie School District Superintendent James Barker. According to recent court documents, Barker was arrested earlier this year and charged with a DUI along with careless driving. Barker was also arrested back in 2020 in Florida for stalking a former girlfriend. His arraignment has been scheduled for August 29 at […]
Longtime Valley judge passes away
Judge Francis Fornelli served as the President Judge in the court of common pleas for over 20 years.
Trumbull County Republican Party names new chairman
At a meeting Thursday evening, the party's central committee elected retired state assistant auditor Michael Bollas as chairman.
Local doctor named to state board
Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County one of 3 Western Pa. counties to grow in population
While its population growth was relatively small, Butler County was one of only three counties in Western Pennsylvania to see an increase between April 2020 and July 2021. Butler County saw a net population growth of 510 people from April 2020 to July 2021, or an increase of 0.3 percent, according to the most recent data by the U.S. Census Bureau.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County Commissioner faces judge at first hearing since arrest
A Trumbull County Commissioner facing a misdemeanor charge of "disturbing a lawful meeting" was in court Thursday. Niki Frenchko was arrested during a July 7th commissioners meeting, after she made comments following a clerk reading aloud a letter that was submitted into the official record. Frenchko was led out of the board room, placed in handcuffs, and charged with the Fourth-Degree misdemeanor. She later plead not guilty to that charge.
WFMJ.com
Warren, a Purple Heart City, unveils veterans memorial
Saturday morning, the City of Warren was proclaimed as a Purple Heart City, and become a part of the Purple Heart Trail. That symbolic trail honors all the men and women wounded or killed in combat while serving our country. A ceremony outside the Trumbull Services Center, where a special...
explore venango
ExploreVenango Reporter Denied Access to Mastriano Event
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (R) made an appearance at what staffers called a private event in Venango County on Thursday night. (Doug Mastriano speaks during an event in Clarion in 2020. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The rally, billed as the “Venango...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 4th
Vindicator file photo / August 5, 1995 | Robin Griggs, a 22-year-old actress from New York who appeared on the soap operas “One Life to Live” and “Another World,” sat with Zachary O’Hara, 4, of Boardman during an Easter Seals benefit at the Old Country Buffet in Boardman 27 years ago.
Power restored for hundreds after Youngstown crash
Police said that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Covington Street.
WFMJ.com
OSP, Bazetta Township Police hold 'Cram the Cruiser' event for Trumbull County Schools
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Bazetta Township Police Department teamed up to host the ninth annual "Cram the Cruiser" event on Saturday. The agencies collected school supplies at Walmart in Cortland from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. collecting a total of 875 pounds of school supplies that were donated to the Trumbull County Educational Service Center (TCESC).
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches over 1.1k cases
COVID-19 cases are still rising in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning County reporting over 1,100 cases this week. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 405 cases (397.5 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 894 cases (451.6 per 100k) and Mahoning County is reporting 1,112 cases (486.3 per 100k).
wtae.com
State police trooper shoots, kills man during mental health call in Venango County
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. — A state police trooper shot and killed a man while responding to a mental health call in Venango County late Friday night. Police identified the man killed as Douglas Stanton, 59, of Rouseville Borough in Venango County. According to state police, officers received a call from...
explore venango
State Police Arrest Wanted Area Man in Oil Creek Township After Foot Chase
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police arrested a wanted Titusville man in Oil Creek Township early Saturday morning after a brief foot chase. According to Corry-based State Police, around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, a patrol unit was on State Route 8 and followed a vehicle heading east on Thompson Run Road. The vehicle was traveling at a fast rate of speed and turned onto Finney Road. As the patrol unit caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle drove off the roadway into grass and came to a stop. The operator of the vehicle got out and fled on foot at a location near Warner Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
Commissioner Frenchko in court for pretrial hearing
County Commissioner Michele Nicole Frenchko, better known as Niki Frenchko, appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom for a hearing in the case against her.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
butlerradio.com
Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power
While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
Titusville Herald
State election hopefuls hold pro-choice rally in Meadville’s Diamond Park
MEADVILLE — For only a couple days notice, Nerissa Galt, who is the Democratic nominee running for election to the State House in the Sixth District, was happy with the “medium turnout” for the pro-choice rally she organized — what was called by one speaker on the bullhorn a “small local act of solidarity.”
