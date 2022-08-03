Read on www.pleasantonexpress.com
The Country & Czech Music Fest offers a combination you didn't know you needed
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 8th annual Country & Czech Music Fest kicked off at Moravian Hall, Saturday. The event was hosted by the Czech Heritage Society of South Texas for members of the community to learn more about Czechoslovakian culture through music, food, and fun!. Czech Heritage Society...
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The Coast Guard interdicted Tuesday a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, according to a press release. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of...
Monday Forecast: Hot temps and sea breeze showers in Corpus Christi
Variations in cloud coverage and rain chances will have temperatures sliding up and down this week, between the low and upper 90s. Hot back-to-school forecast.
Harbor Bridge Project delays frustrate nearby residents who were rushed out of their homes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shawn Bice is one of many residents who were rushed to leave their neighborhoods so progress could be made with the new Harbor Bridge Project. Bice is a part of the relocation program, but is having to spend another $45,000 by another remortgage and higher taxes. He said it's a little rough for a lot of people.
‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament
South Texas ranchers and residents north of the border in rural Jim Wells and Brooks counties say they suffer repeated property damage and losses relating to migrant chases and bailouts and 'gotaways' that occur on a daily basis.
Officials say current Harbor Bridge is safe to drive on, inspection expected later this month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the future of the new Harbor Bridge uncertain, some Corpus Christi residents have expressed concerns about the current Harbor Bridge and whether it is safe to use. The current Harbor Bridge was built back in 1959. At the time it was the largest project...
Saturday Forecast: Scattered afternoon rain and cooler temps in Corpus Christi
This weekend brings a solid chance at our first rainfall in Corpus Christi since July 1. A few cooler afternoons thanks to the rain chances.
City hopes to build new beach access road on State Highway 361
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Engineering Department Head Jeff Edmunds said now is the time to help more people get to the beach from SH 361 as it heads to the ballot for voters in November. The proposed location is between current beach access roads one and two,...
Person rescued from Corpus Christi Marina after early morning call
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A person is recovering after being rescued from the water near the Corpus Christi Marina. Rescue crews were called out around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. A rescue boat was able to get there in under five minutes to help that person out of the water.
New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.
House fire breaks out on Macarthur St. early Saturday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire broke out in a family's two story home early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called at 6:20 a.m. after smoke detectors went off and warned the family about the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived on scene three minutes later at the...
Stolen from Fort Hood, sold on eBay | Army veteran sentenced for role in theft of $2.1 in military equipment
FORT HOOD, Texas — Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, was sentenced Tuesday for her involvement in the 2021 theft of $2.1 million dollars worth of Fort Hood military gear, according to court documents. Smith has been incarcerated at the Aransas County Detention Center in Rockport since her arrest in September...
Natural gas tank explodes in Aransas Pass, injures three people
No property was damaged in the explosion -- investigators still are looking into what exactly caused the explosion.
One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
Emergency Connectivity Program gives $2.4 million in grant funding to Corpus Christi Public Libraries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries received $2.4 million in grant funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program on Friday. The grant was given to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G internet service to public libraries for a 12-month period. Library sponsors who are without access to high-speed internet can connect to the hotspot devices for personal use and educational purposes.
Get a tour of the new Carroll High School on Friday at ribbon-cutting ceremony
The ribbon-cutting event will take place at 10 a.m., and the new campus is located at 3202 Saratoga Boulevard.
