Wapello County, IA

One dead after car crashes into house in Wapello County

By Natasha Keicher
 4 days ago

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A car crashed into a home in Ottumwa on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, law enforcement responded to a report of a car that crashed into a person’s house at around 9:54 a.m. in the 600 block of East Williams Street.

The driver of the vehicle Jason Tobeck, 44, was traveling eastbound on Williams Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, according to the crash report. The car rolled through the intersection of Weller Street and came to rest in a person’s house.

Brianna McConnell, 21, was a passenger in the vehicle and was transported to a hospital for injuries. Tobeck passed away at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

#Traffic Accident
