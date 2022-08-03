One dead after car crashes into house in Wapello County
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A car crashed into a home in Ottumwa on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person.
According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, law enforcement responded to a report of a car that crashed into a person’s house at around 9:54 a.m. in the 600 block of East Williams Street.
The driver of the vehicle Jason Tobeck, 44, was traveling eastbound on Williams Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, according to the crash report. The car rolled through the intersection of Weller Street and came to rest in a person’s house.
Brianna McConnell, 21, was a passenger in the vehicle and was transported to a hospital for injuries. Tobeck passed away at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0