ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheboro, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Asheboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Asheboro, NC
Pets & Animals
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open. In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. The four rides are located in the Crossroads section...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte family remembers 108-year-old relative

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –  Charlotte’s oldest living resident Ira Bell Ray was 108 years old before she passed away on Tuesday. Family and friends met today at St. Paul Baptist Church this afternoon — not only to mourn but to celebrate the Ray’s time on earth. Spicy, spunky… nice.. that’s how Ray’s closest family […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Lion Cubs#Nc Zoo#African#The North Carolina Zoo#Amazon Fire Tv
WCNC

Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year

Most times a detour is a headache, but blockades matched with actors and film crews can be an intriguing sight. That was the case last week as the Saturday Night Live writing trio “Please Don’t Destroy” roller skated down Charlotte’s North Davidson Street, catching the community’s attention. The scene was a reminder that North Carolina […] The post 5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting in southeast Charlotte sends victim to hospital, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots were fired in the southeast part of the city Saturday afternoon. Medic first confirmed they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along Wendover Road near Marvin Road around 3:20 p.m. When WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker got to the scene, officers confirmed one person was hospitalized and faced life-threatening injuries. The scene appeared to be at the Marvin Court apartment home community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WCNC

Tickets to the Carolina Renaissance Festival are now on sale

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Tickets are now available for the 29th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival. The festival is a seasonal arts and entertainment event featuring an artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions, food and other activities in a theatrical setting of an early European marketplace fair.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 6 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a near-perfect forecast, this weekend is your chance to explore what Charlotte has to offer. From an epic Charlotte FC to local vendor fairs, here's what's happening in the Queen City. Saturday, August 6. Charlotte FC vs. Chicago @ Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte FC...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
WCNC

One person dead following shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. According to police, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Avebury Drive, right off East W.T. Harris Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ontario Shukur Redfern suffering from a gunshot wound. Redfern was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy