ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Southern Ohio: An area of rich medical history

PORTSMOUTH — Not long before Debbie Daniels was set to turn in her badge to retire as a medical liaison for SOMC, she was contacted by a surgeon’s son who wanted to locate a memorial stone in his late father’s honor. Debbie contacted Diane Applegate to see if she would be interested in helping with locating the memorial.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOUB

An unexpected birth in the O’Bleness Hospital parking lot brings two women together.

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Two women met in an unexpected way earlier this summer thanks to an unexpected delivery. Rachel Sharp’s day started off fairly normal, with her going to work. But after painful contractions, she decided to go to her mother-in-law’s house with her two children. From there, Sharp, her mother-in-law, and two children made their way to O’Bleness Hospital.
ATHENS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Glockner to relocate corporate offices inside Portsmouth

Portsmouth – Glockner Chevrolet Company, Ohio’s oldest Chevrolet Dealership, in coordination with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Scioto County Economic Development, announced plans to relocate its corporate offices into the City of Portsmouth. The Glockner family plans to invest $1.3 million to rehab a former carpet store to create more jobs and payroll in Portsmouth. Glockner Chevrolet plans to retain its current office space outside of Portsmouth for retail employees.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adena, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Jackson, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe, OH
Society
Chillicothe, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Record-Herald

Three generations win big in demo derby

Three generations of the Penwell family took part in the Demolition Derby on Saturday, July 23 at the Fayette County Fair. The three family members included 11-year-old Kam Penwell, Tony Penwell, Kam’s father, and Billy Penwell, Tony’s father. The three ended up taking the top three places in this event, with Kam placing first, Tony placing second, and Billy placing third.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

“Cheshire, Ohio” Virtual Screening and “question-and-answer” with Director Eve Morgenstern

“A gun-toting 83-year-old woman refuses to sell her house to the power plant next door. But despite her refusal, the plant has moved ahead with their 20-million-dollar deal to buy out most of Cheshire and bulldoze all the homes. What happened in this Ohio River town overrun by one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the world? A story of money, power, and the increasingly difficult choices we face surrounding coal and the environment, ‘Cheshire, Ohio’ makes us think twice about home.”
CHESHIRE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Infant Mortality Rates#Accreditation#Adena Chillicothe#Armc#The Health System#The Joint Commission#Women And Children
Record-Herald

What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Public Library celebrated Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program with “Party in the Park!” on Thursday, July 28. At this event, children listened to an ocean-themed story, participated in several activities and crafts, and chose balloon animals created by Mr. Bugaboo! Summer Reading began sign-ups began in May, with more than 45 programs offered in June and July. Each year, Carnegie Public Library offers free programs and a reading challenge for children, families, and adults of all ages.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 8-12 is as follows:. Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice. Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit. WEDNESDAY. Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit. THURSDAY.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

Garrette Park in West Jefferson is a New Favorite

Garrette Park in West Jefferson, Ohio is an accessible playground with a unique gravity rail that kids will go crazy for!. There have been a couple of times when we just happen to stumble upon a brand new, hidden gem! That happened at the Ninja Course at Glacier Ridge Metro Park, and it happened a few weeks ago when I took the boys to West Jefferson to try out a coffee shop downtown called The Daily Buzz.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail

PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – R Kitchen on Paint Reports Reopening

Chillicothe – A restaurant that closed abruptly after 6 years is reporting that they will be reopening. “Same Owners. Same consistency. Same Quality New Concept. New Appreciation. New look Grand Opening September 1st. More Details to come,” said R Kitchen on Facebook. The restaurant even had posted the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
meigsindypress.com

July 2022 Meigs Grand Jury Returns Indictments

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on July 13, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned twenty-two indictments. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. Christopher Caldwell, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, was indicted for...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County Investigating After Woman Ran Over in County

ROSS – A woman is in serious condition after being struck and left in Chillicothe. The call came in around in the early hours of Friday morning around 1:50 am of a woman hit by a car and injured seriously. Deputies responded to Hard Tail Saloon where the adult...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy