ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin steps to top of list of U.S. cities with lowest carbon footprints

By Brianna Caleri
CultureMap Austin
CultureMap Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Austin

Austin poet and professor honored with prestigious national award

A local wordsmith has received one of the highest honors a writer can achieve. Austin resident Cyrus Cassells has been named the 2022 Poet Laureate Fellow for Texas. Cassells will receive $50,000 for the honor, as part of the $1.1 million worth of funding from the Academy awarded to 22 national fellows to support their respective public poetry programs during their year-long term.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin hospital earns healthy ranking from prestigious U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals list, naming Austin's St. David’s Medical Center as the No. 8 best hospital in Texas and No. 37 nationally. Not the first accolade for the local facility, St. David's Medical Center's national ranking came courtesy of the hospital's post-procedure work and physical therapy in its rehabilitation department, which landed the facility among the top 51 out of 4515 hospitals nationwide.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Come to Gonzales and take in heaps of Texas history

An hour east of San Antonio you’ll find Gonzales, home to the iconic “Come and Take It” slogan. The saying was born out of the firing of the first shot for Texas independence — and a battle over a small cannon where 18 brave Gonzales residents dared Santa Anna’s army to “come and take it.”
GONZALES, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities

There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbon, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Portland, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
CultureMap Austin

Austin real estate market tops Texas with highest price for new homes

Austin's market for newly built homes is — no surprise — the priciest in Texas. New data from HomesUSA.com shows that in June, the average price of a newly built home in the Austin metro was $541,079. Meanwhile, Dallas-Fort Worth's new-construction price surged past the $500,000 mark for the first time, landing at $501,327. In Houston, new construction was priced at $419,573, with San Antonio at $391,577.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Carbon Dioxide#Carbon Footprint#City To City#Tripsavvy
CultureMap Austin

Austin's art scene sizzles this August with 9 stellar exhibits

While the sun continues to scorch and sear, the arts in Austin sparkle and shine with dazzling artists creating sumptuous work. Golden brocades and voluptuous fabrics are on display at the Blanton, and artist Rachel Wolfson Smith imagines a future that harkens back to the Victorian era in her landscapes. The theme of nature continues with the work of Bennné Rockett at Lydia Street, and the Elisabet Ney Museum intertwines the images of photographer Cindy Elizabeth with its own neoclassical sculptures. The art scene is simmering this August and there’s so much to soak up.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Countless activities add up to great fun in the Texas Midwest

Some of the most beautiful places are well off the beaten path, and such is the case within the Texas Midwest. When you get off the main highway and drive along the remaining stretches of historic highways or scenic farm-to-market roads that traverse the region, you’ll get in touch with frontier history, local courthouses and culture, family-friendly events, hidden pocket parks, quirky roadside attractions, and mom-and-pop eateries at every turn — not to mention a whole lot of nature.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Austin

East Austin barbecue joint seeks help identifying brisket thief

KVUE — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early on the morning of Thursday, August 4. According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 am. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks, and loaded more than 20 whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
CultureMap Austin

Austin home decor store opens a health-conscious bakery on wheels

What many Austinites may not realize when passing by Maaribu on Guadalupe Street is that the home goods store has a perfect name. A combination of Marfa and Malibu, the chic little showroom and café offers decor in desert tones, eclectic desserts made without gluten and with lots of buzzword ingredients, and the feeling that pursuing little luxuries is part of wellness. Speaking of those truly little treats, Maaribu’s new bakery truck, which feeds the South First Street café, is now open at the Guadalupe Street showroom.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Travel through time with help from the Texas Historical Commission

History comes alive at so many places across the Lone Star State, with unique spots that honor the past and inspire an understanding of what it means to be a Texan. The Texas Historical Commission preserves the important stories of the past at more than 30 historic sites across the state, from Native American villages and frontier forts to both everyday and elegant homes, along with the social and political leaders who lived in them.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Austin

Favorite Austin brewery opens new chapter with first-ever book fair

Beer with friends is fun, but beer with books is even better. For those ready to combine the two, Meanwhile Brewing is hosting its inaugural book fair “Lagers & Literature” on August 28, benefiting the Inside Books Project. The event will bring together 13 local book or book-adjacent sellers for an afternoon of impulse buys and long-sought finds.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

New Austin-based service brings city's top chefs into your kitchen

Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Austin does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin ranks No. 1 in Texas for median salary growth, study shows

KVUE — The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw a growth of 9.4 percent for median salary wage from 2019 to 2021, according to the ADP Research Institute. The increase makes Austin-Round Rock the No. 1 metro area in Texas for salary growth rates, the study says. In second place sits San Antonio-New Braunfels at 5.8 percent, then Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at 5.07 percent and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 4.55 percent.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy