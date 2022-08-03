ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar: I ‘Almost Died’ From Ectopic Pregnancy in 1979

By Emily Hernandez
 4 days ago
Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Joy Behar, a longtime host of talk show The View, said she “almost died” from an ectopic pregnancy in Wednesday’s episode. According to the Mayo Clinic, an ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus, and in Behar’s case, in her fallopian tube, which can cause deadly internal bleeding if left untreated. Behar recalled being “rushed to the hospital” that day in 1979. “The doctor the next day said, ‘We almost lost you.’ I was in the situation where I could go to Beth Israel Hospital, and they took care of it there,” she said on the show. Although Behar clarified that the pregnancy wasn’t an abortion or miscarriage, she went on to blast Senate candidate Herschel Walker and other GOP politicians for continuing to support the Supreme Court’s overhaul of federally protected abortion rights under Roe v. Wade. “What are these people thinking about when they talk about the health of the mother? … People like that, they cannot be in positions of power,” she said.

