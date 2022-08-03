School back in session, but where are all the students? NASD enrollment numbers down by 700

Read on www.natchezdemocrat.com
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: NASD enrollment escalates, still 245 students shy of last year
NATCHEZ — Enrollment for Natchez Adams School District has escalated closer to the district’s expected enrollment of approximately 2,800 students. As of Thursday, 2,590 students have shown up whereas last school year they ended with 2,835 students, NASD public engagement director Tony Fields said. That leaves the school district 245 students shy from last school year.
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: New school year begins for Miss Lou schools
VIDALIA, La. — Cathedral elementary and high schoolers began a new school year on Friday. Seniors were the first on campus at 7 a.m. for the school’s traditional sunrise prayer service. They joined Father Aaron Williams in prayer for “their last first day” at Cathedral’s football stadium, said...
Natchez Democrat
Bat infestation delays start of school at Vidalia Lower Elementary
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish public schools are to start the 2022-23 school year today, but Vidalia Lower Elementary School is temporarily closed due to a bat issue, Superintendent Toyua Watson said. Electronic letters were sent out to parents stating the school would be closed today “due to unforeseen...
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO: Back to School for scenes from Adams County Christian School and Vidalia Upper Elementary
The video above includes images from the first day back to school for Adams County Christian School and Vidalia Upper Elementary. Thursday marks the beginning of the 2022-23 school year for schools in the Miss Lou.
Unemployment assistance available in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People and businesses can sign up for a new unemployment initiative in Claiborne County. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) are partnering to assist neighbors through a COVID National Dislocated Worker Grant. Eligible people can receive temporary employment. Sheriff Edward Goods said though […]
Natchez Democrat
The Dart: A traveling nurse briefly home
NATCHEZ — On a bench at Natchez Under-the-hill, Cole Bradford and his two children, Ella and Hayes, took a recess from lunch with his mother-in-law, their grandmother. It’s one of their last days together before Hayes goes to Cathedral Elementary School, Ella goes to Jefferson Street Preschool and Bradford starts a new post as a travel nurse at West Jefferson Medical Center near New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Grand Gulf, troubled nuclear plant, reemerges as hot topic as electric bills soar
For years, regulators in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas have fought to force Entergy Corp. to pay refunds for alleged mismanagement and problematic bookkeeping at its massive Grand Gulf nuclear power station, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Grand Gulf has now been offline for more than three weeks. It’s the latest in...
H.S. Football Previews: Port Gibson
Port Gibson High School football went 3-7 in 2021. This year, the team says it’s fast on offense and close knit as a team. The Blue Waves say both those factors will lead them to their first playoff appearance since 2017.
Natchez Democrat
‘A VOICE FOR THE PEOPLE;’ Police Jury member Yearby remembered for being outspoken
VIDALIA, La. — When Willie Douglas “Bill” Yearby ran for Concordia Parish Police Juror in District 2 in 2020, his campaign slogan was, “A voice for the people,” said his daughter, Carrie Schiele. “He took that seriously. He was that voice,” she said. Yearby,...
Natchez Democrat
Scarcity at Stewpot
The scarcity that you might see at the grocery store is increased exponentially at the Stewpot, a food ministry located at 69 E Franklin St. They used to get truck deliveries which weighed 1,500 pounds, now deliveries are half of that. Stewpot Director and Pastor at Crosspoint Church Marcus Archer...
Natchez Democrat
Annemarie Weatherly
RIDGECREST – Services for Annemarie Weatherly, 80, of Natchez who died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Ferriday will be at noon Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at...
Mississippi sheriff seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspects
A Mississippi sheriff is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects in an acquired security video. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted screenshots of the video on Facebook. These are two suspects in a recent string of auto burglaries in the Nola Road and Rogers Lane area.
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Two former Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced two women, who are former employees with the City of Natchez, were indicted for embezzlement. Special agents delivered demand letters to Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon. According to White, Fortenberry and Dillon have been accused of wiring payments to themselves from a city account […]
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
Darryell Lamoneth Hill, 48, 8 Tyler Circle, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. No bond set. Traffic stop at Post Office. False alarm on Devereux Drive. False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive. False alarm on Laurel Avenue. Reports — Thursday.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
Natchez Democrat
Heads up Play: Cathedral center catches pass in pre-season scrimmage
WESSON — Brookhaven Academy, Riverfield Academy and Cathedral met on the turf field at Copiah-Lincoln Community College Thursday for a pre-season scrimmage. Football is now two weeks away for the schools, and the scrimmage was a chance to tune up in a live game setting. Cathedral’s Kaden Batieste scored...
