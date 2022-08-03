Read on www.ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On The ‘All Elite Women’ Trademark
Earlier this week here on eWn, we reported that AEW filed to trademark the term ‘All Elite Women.’ While some speculated that this was related to an all-women TV or streaming show, there is no word on what it is actually for. According to a report from the...
Chris Jericho Blasts The Animal Planet Show ‘Tanked’ As A Big Scam
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho appeared on the Animal Planet series Tanked back in 2017. During the show, Wayde King and Brett Raymer of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing in Los Angeles wound up building a massive fish tank for Jericho. During a recent appearance on the “Loper & Randi” podcast, the Jericho...
WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Sanga To Appear In Bollywood Film
WWE NXT 2.0 star Sanga will star in the major upcoming Bollywood film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.’. Dave Meltzer reported the news in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The film is scheduled for a September 9 release and will be distributed by Star Studios in India and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures worldwide.
