United Community Corp’s BBQ for a Cause returns to West Side Park

Spotlight NJ: Community activists in Newark plan back to school supply drive
Community activists Davanna Booker and Kelly Harrison "are going big" to give back to the Newark community. They are holding several upcoming events, including a back to school event in Newark on Aug. 12. and a school drive cook out on Aug. 13.
Historic Asbury Park church looks to service, community outreach for growth | Faith Matters
Even after worshipping at Atonement Lutheran Church in Asbury Park for 17 years, former Baptist Maryann Bast still has some questions about Lutheran liturgy and teachings. But about one thing she is certain: It’s important to serve. So, when the parishioner heading the church’s food pantry retired and spoke...
Entrepreneurial Newark high school students create hot sauce, give back to community
A hot sauce created by some business-savvy high school students is making its way to local farmer's markets.
Newark Is So Dangerous, If You Sell Ice Cream After 4 pm, You Need to Hire a Security Guard
NEWARK, NJ – The city of Newark, New Jersey always gets a bad rap, but...
Barry Manilow performs in Newark; donates $10K to East Side HS music program
A musical icon brought his hits to New Jersey, as well as a donation for a local high school.
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
themontclairgirl.com
25 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another summer week is in the books and there’s never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Newark airport reaches record cancellations as Amazon plans collapse; Montclair officially named second Monarch City in New Jersey; Maplewood teen launches healing video game club + summer camp; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
NJ program feeds families in need with help from restaurants
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...
jerseydigs.com
St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge
With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
Police Find Lost Dog in Newark, Seeking Owners
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark have taken this pup into custody in hopes that...
Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PICTURES OF MOTHER NATURE IN ACTION
A follower shared these beautiful pictures of the storm that wreaked havoc over Ocean County tonight. These pictures were taken this evening in the Cedar Grove area of Toms River. A very special Thank you to Matt Seitz for sharing his photos.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire in the Whitesville section on Swallow Tail Court. Use caution in the area. Report if your power it out.
Somerset County Park Commission reopens Raritan River Greenway at Duke Island Park
The portion of the Raritan River Greenway Trail at Duke Island Park that was devastated by Hurricane Ida last year reopens today after extensive repairs, the Somerset County Park Commission has announced. The commission released the following statement: “We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the beautiful pathway and...
Intensive care patients moved after N.J. hospital AC malfunctions in heat wave, official says
Twelve intensive care patients at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark were moved to another hospital Thursday after an air conditioning unit stopped working, a hospital official said. The malfunction “resulted in elevated temperatures on some units of the hospital, including the intensive care unit,” according to a statement...
N.J to issue its first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
These 9 N.J. towns once had a different name. One was Boiling Springs.
If you’re heading to a concert or a football game at MetLife Stadium, you won’t see any road signs that welcome you to Boiling Springs. That was the original name of East Rutherford, the Bergen County borough that serves as home to the sprawling Meadowlands sports complex where New York’s two NFL teams play their home games.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington woman joins administration at Essex County College, her alma mater
IRVINGTON, NJ — Returning to your alma mater can be like returning home, reliving formative experiences from youth at a place that feels familiar. Kiswendsida Kaprou has the rare opportunity not only to relive those experiences, but to continue creating them, as the Irvington resident has returned to her former school, Essex County College, to serve in the role of senior comptroller.
