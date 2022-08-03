ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

ABC4

Utah group comes together for injured teen

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Gracelyn Wilkinson was a teenager when she stepped on exposed live wires — and her life was changed forever. She was shocked. Since then, she’s needed open chest surgery, a kidney autotransplant — and she’s spent long stretches in the hospital. “Gracelyn is on a feeding tube, has been for […]
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – August 4, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hello! My Baby, Man of La Mancha, 3 Views Art Show, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Utah

If you have been to Utah before then you know that this state has a lot of amazing places that can be explored. No matter how you prefer to spend your holidays, you will most likely find something for your liking in Utah because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. But you don't have to take my word for it - go to Utah and see it for yourself. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Utah that are great choices for both short vacations, like a weekend getaway, but are also amazing options for longer vacations. Here's what made it on the list:
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Get beautiful teeth with help from this Utah dentist

KUTV — Do you feel like you’re always at the dentist for another root canal or crown?. If you struggle with missing or failing teeth, Dr. Brad Rigby of Rigby Dental joined Fresh Living to talk about Hybridge Dental Implants--a life-changing smile transformation that can save you both time and money.
UTAH STATE
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Opinion: When the last laugh is no laughing matter — our climate crisis response

In March 2019, Sen. Mike Lee took to the Senate floor and mocked Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the Green New Deal legislation. Lee said, “The solution to climate change is not this unserious resolution … the solution to so many of our problems at all times and in all places is to fall in love, get married, and have some kids.”
UTAH STATE
ABC4

The best things to do in Utah in August

UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
UTAH STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus package would send thousands of dollars to Utah families

photo of money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Are you having a hard time paying all your bills right now? As prices continue to rise, are you continually feeling a financial squeeze on your wallet? If so, know that you are not alone. Currently in Utah the cost of living is at least $44,000 per year, but even that amount isn't likely sufficient with inflation. Three United States senators want to help with the Family Security Act. This is a new proposal that would give families with kids under the age of five years old $350 each month per child. For Kids, over the age of five years old, the families would receive $250 each month per child.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Mossy Cave Trail in Bryce Canyon selected as 2022 Hot Spot

BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah — Bryce Canyon’s Mossy Cave Trail has been chosen as a 2022 Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace Organization. To celebrate, a Leave No Trace Team will work with the National Park Service from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29 to provide information and service work to reduce the impact humans have on the trail.
BRYCE CANYON, UT
ABC 4

4 teens arrested in death of Utah 16-year-old

Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Boy Scouts of America Sexual Abuse (Bankruptcy) Settlement. SLCPD respond to response time in Domestic violence …. Utah’s most accurate weather forecast with Meteorologist …. IUP22 080722. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Monkeypox vaccines in Utah. Behind the...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Boy Scouts of America Sexual Abuse (Bankruptcy) Settlement. SLCPD respond to response time in Domestic violence …. Utah’s most accurate weather forecast with Meteorologist …. IUP22 080722. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Addressing Utah’s high rape rate

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s rate of violent crime rate is notably lower than the national average, except in one category — rape.  Utah is one of the top ten states with the highest number of rapes per capita. This is just one of the many findings from the Utah State University’s Utah Women and Leadership […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail

MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
MARYSVALE, UT

