Shiny New Prize To Be Awarded To Spiedie Fest’s Top Chef

Read on 981thehawk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Breathtaking Giant Lantern Sculptures at Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo
The Illumination for Conservation Lantern Festival is open at Binghamton's Ross Park Zoo and is being described as nothing short as "breathtaking." Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter told Town Square Binghamton's weekly local public affairs program, Southern Tier Close Up the display of over 40 nature-themed luminaries throughout the Southside zoo will be the biggest fund-raising event this year and it also benefits several conservation groups.
Frequently Asked Spiedie Fest Questions Are Answered Here
Spiedie Fest weekend at Otsiningo Park is upon us and I'm glad that it's back on the first weekend in August. This year, we have 3 nights of awesome music including, Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line), Lou Gramm (Foreigner) and Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts). You may have questions about the...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
Awesome! Binghamton, New York Spiedie Fest Shows Off Outstanding Local Talent
Spiedie Fest is here at Otsiningo Park and the musical talent that is coming to the area is outstanding. Brian Kelly (Florida Georgia Line), Lou Gramm (Foreigner), and Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) will be on the big stage this weekend. Give yourself plenty of time to relax and enjoy EVERYTHING...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
GALLERY: The 10 Landmarks That Help Define Chenango County
We have so many local landmarks throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I highlighted a few right here in Broome County. They are an important part of our history and help to define our community. And some may be landmarks you are not even aware of or don't know the history of the landmark.
Southern Tier Swelters Under Triple-Digit Heat Indexes
The National Weather Service in Binghamton is projecting Heat Index values to possibly climb into the triple digits August 4 as the mercury gets into the mid-90s and the dewpoints clock in at the upper 60s to low 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins...
SUNY Broome to Offer Help for Budding Small Businesses
Registration is open for a new program to help Southern Tier residents interested in starting their own business. SUNY Broome Community College is presenting a 60-hour program for developing start-up plans for small businesses. The program runs September 8 through November 17. To register go to www.campusce.net/sunybroome/course. There are in-person...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Robin Diner Owner Discusses Plans But Won’t Reveal New Name
The town of Binghamton man who recently purchased the old Red Robin Diner property in Johnson City says he's "very excited" to move forward with the redevelopment project. Taimoor Khan outlined his vision for the site at 268 Main Street for members of the village planning board. Khan said he...
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Fast Information in Southern Tier Now Available by Text
Residents can now text to get information from the Susquehanna River Region 211 information service. The United Way of Broome County and Susquehanna River 211 have announced the new service allowing residents to text their zip code to TXT211 that’s 898211 to be immediately connected to an information and referral specialist.
“Gas Buddy Guy” Predicts Binghamton’s Labor Day Pump Price
One of the nation's best-known experts on gasoline and oil price trends has some potential good news for motorists in the Binghamton area. Patrick De Haan - the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy - told WNBF News that the average price at the pump in the region may continue to decrease over the next few weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heat Advisories Issued for Southern Tier Counties
As the National Weather Service in Binghamton hinted on Tuesday, August 2, a Heat Advisory has, indeed, been issued for the region. Early August 3, the local NOAA office issued the advisory from 11 a.m. August 4 to 8 p.m. August 4 with possible heat index values reaching 98 degrees to as high as 102 in lower elevations and urban areas where the humidity combined with hot temperatures are felt the most.
Second Southern Tier School Announces There Will Be No Football This Year
On Wednesday, August 3, members of the Sayre School District school board decided, out of safety concerns raised by its coach and by parents, to pull its varsity football program this upcoming school year and look for other schools that might allow its senior students to join their team. When...
Don’t Get Caught In This Potentially Hazardous Path In A Towanda, Pennsylvania River
I live in Chenango Bridge and I travel I-88 all the time. When I go between Exit 2 (Chenango Bridge) and Exit 3 (Port Crane), I'm amazed at how many boats I see in the Susquehanna River. It's a calm and open stretch of water with very few accidents over...
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
Shots Reportedly Fired, Guns Taken in Dickinson Home Robbery
Several gunshots are said to have been fired and dozens of weapons may have been stolen in a home invasion in the town of Dickinson. New York State Police have released little information about last weekend's incident that happened about five blocks from where 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was fatally shot last April.
Flight Delayed Or Cancelled? Airline Ticket Refund Policy May Change
It's been a few years since I last boarded an airplane. Fortunately for me, I had no delays, and the longest layover was just under 3 hours in Atlanta, so no big deal. I actually enjoyed wandering around an airport that I'd never been to before. As you've seen in...
Western Broome Residents Puzzled by Series of “Explosions”
Some people in western Broome County were concerned when they heard what sounded like loud explosions. Residents of Ross Corners told WNBF News there were three or four "blasts" over a period of about an hour late Wednesday morning. A man who lives on Arlington Avenue was mystified by all...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0