Binghamton, NY

Shiny New Prize To Be Awarded To Spiedie Fest’s Top Chef

By Don Morgan
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 4 days ago
98.1 The Hawk

Breathtaking Giant Lantern Sculptures at Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo

The Illumination for Conservation Lantern Festival is open at Binghamton's Ross Park Zoo and is being described as nothing short as "breathtaking." Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter told Town Square Binghamton's weekly local public affairs program, Southern Tier Close Up the display of over 40 nature-themed luminaries throughout the Southside zoo will be the biggest fund-raising event this year and it also benefits several conservation groups.
98.1 The Hawk

Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why

Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
VESTAL, NY
98.1 The Hawk

SUNY Broome to Offer Help for Budding Small Businesses

Registration is open for a new program to help Southern Tier residents interested in starting their own business. SUNY Broome Community College is presenting a 60-hour program for developing start-up plans for small businesses. The program runs September 8 through November 17. To register go to www.campusce.net/sunybroome/course. There are in-person...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Fast Information in Southern Tier Now Available by Text

Residents can now text to get information from the Susquehanna River Region 211 information service. The United Way of Broome County and Susquehanna River 211 have announced the new service allowing residents to text their zip code to TXT211 that’s 898211 to be immediately connected to an information and referral specialist.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Heat Advisories Issued for Southern Tier Counties

As the National Weather Service in Binghamton hinted on Tuesday, August 2, a Heat Advisory has, indeed, been issued for the region. Early August 3, the local NOAA office issued the advisory from 11 a.m. August 4 to 8 p.m. August 4 with possible heat index values reaching 98 degrees to as high as 102 in lower elevations and urban areas where the humidity combined with hot temperatures are felt the most.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier

With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Shots Reportedly Fired, Guns Taken in Dickinson Home Robbery

Several gunshots are said to have been fired and dozens of weapons may have been stolen in a home invasion in the town of Dickinson. New York State Police have released little information about last weekend's incident that happened about five blocks from where 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was fatally shot last April.
DICKINSON, NY
