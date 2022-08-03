Forbes Names UC Davis a ‘Best Employer’ for Diversity (Again) and Women

Read on www.ucdavis.edu
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area man's death by suicide inspires trek across America for mental health awareness
FOLSOM, Calif. — After learning his loved one died by suicide, Richard Lima decided to take his bike to the East Coast and ride across the nation raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. “It’s prevalent across the country everywhere I go, small town, big city, it doesn’t...
Wildfire smoke exposure unhealthy for kids, study shows
(KRON) – New research out of UC Davis shows children exposed to wildfire smoke can experience inflammation in their bloodstream, which could lead to health risks. “I think the findings are significant and striking because this was a sample of healthy community children that didn’t have any pre-existing issues,” said Camelia Hostinar, an author of […]
ucdavis.edu
Chancellor’s 5-Year Anniversary Brings Special ‘Thursday Thoughts’
If you have never watched Thursday Thoughts, Chancellor Gary S. May and LeShelle’s weekly video series, now is a perfect time to start — on the chancellor’s Instagram account or on this very page (see above). This week’s episode is a special one, the first Thursday Thoughts...
galtheraldonline.com
State of the County: Nottoli speaks about homelessness, pandemic, water
Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli on July 29 gave his final State of the County address. He spoke about several issues, including homelessness, the COVID-19 pandemic, water, and county tax measures. Since 1995, Nottoli has represented District 5, which encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Galt, Elk...
Folsom native identified as the third victim of a deadly lightning strike in Washington, D.C.
(KTXL) — The third victim of a deadly lightning strike near the White House was identified as Brooks Lambertson, 29, a native of Folsom, according to a news release from City National Bank, Lambertson’s employer, who also said that the Lambertson family had identified him. Lightning struck Lafayette Park, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening […]
KCRA.com
Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
Temporary ban on homeless camp removals in Sacramento in effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal injunction stopping the city of Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments for the rest of this month is in effect. The lawsuit was filed by the Sacramento Homeless Union. The Sacramento Homeless Union and Sacramento city officials tells us part of the issue is the...
Gas prices fall below $5 at some Greater Sacramento region gas stations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After months of high gas prices, Sacramento residents can finally expect to see gas prices below $5 at some area gas stations. According to the American Automobile Association [AAA], the average price of gas in California is $5.51. Comparatively, the national average price of gas is $4.11.
Coyotes are being seen earlier than usual in Citrus Heights, here's what you should know
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Coyotes have reappeared in Citrus Heights ahead of their usual season, according to residents on Facebook. A coyote was spotted standing in the middle of the road on Auburn Boulevard and Halifax Street. It's not the first time these animals have been seen in the...
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great start
Salmon fishing on Sacramento River compared To the last 2 years salmon fishing on the “Sacramento River”, So far has been great since opening day for salmon fishing “ July 16, 2022 “ local fisherman’s are catching anywhere from 15-25lb fishes & about six to a dozen being caught every morning says, A local die hard salmon fisherman That has been fishing at this location for over 40 years now.
Homeless encampments on Sacramento sidewalks could soon be misdemeanor
SACRAMENTO — Homeless encampments on sidewalks are an eyesore to some and a nuisance to others, and soon they could become misdemeanors.When Sacramento city councilman Jeff Harris was asked if a misdemeanor was too harsh, he said, "I don't think so. Look, what we are asking people to do is just not have barbecues, bikes, and trash all over the sidewalk."Harris introduced the new proposal that requires four feet of clearance for pedestrians.Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says the city has many success stories of getting people into housing and is concerned that a misdemeanor will create a barrier to that process...
2 People Killed 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
An incident was reported to the California Highway Patrol after a motor vehicle crash on Monday. The crash happened near the Capital City Freeway in the Ben Ali neighbourhood. The crash killed 2 individuals and one is critically injured.
Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday. The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent. […]
Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
Union Pacific train fatally hits cyclist riding between tracks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department has confirmed that a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a train in Sacramento. According to fire officials, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 20 28th Street. Union Pacific confirmed that a westbound Union Pacific train hit and killed a person riding a […]
KCRA.com
'Says a lot about school spirit': Sacramento Charter High School football players clean up field
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When the Sacramento Charter High School football team shows up to practice, sometimes they have to pick up after dogs. It's one of the many disadvantages that come with having an older field. Some people think the football field is a dog park. But it's not....
Junkyard fire in Rio Linda sends large plume of smoke into the sky
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are currently responding to a fire at a junkyard in Rio Linda, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. A video from Metro Fire shows a large plume of smoke in the junkyard, which is near many big rigs. Fire officials said no structures are threatened at this time, but multiple […]
Humidity sets stage for more thunderstorms in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California has had high humidity and hot weather to kick off August. Valley areas have routinely hit 100 degrees or hotter. Monsoon moisture from the south has added extra humidity to the mix, resulting in muggy afternoons and warm mornings in the 70s. The normal low for Sacramento this time of year is 59 degrees.
Ice Cube to headline V101’s Throwback Holiday Jam
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rap legend Ice Cube will headline a concert with other iconic names in the genre at the Golden 1 Center this winter. Ice Cube will headline the Throwback Holiday Jam on Dec. 10 in the downtown Sacramento venue. The concert is produced by Sacramento throwback hip-hop station V101.1 FM and Pacific […]
