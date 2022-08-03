ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County announces $2 million in small business grants: Stimulus Watch

By Lucas Daprile, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention: Melissa Marini Švigelj and Meryl Johnson

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On May 28, 1930, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Harry L. Eastman corresponded with a public welfare superintendent who asked him to hypothesize about the future of juvenile courts. Cleveland was viewed as a national leader in progressive juvenile justice practices at the time. Judge Eastman, who...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
citymapleheights.com

The City Announces Two Promotions

THE CITY OF MAPLE HEIGHTS ANNOUNCES TWO PROMOTIONS. The City of Maple Heights has promoted Jaimie Hasenohrl to the Assistant Director, Department of Human Services; and Robert Dloniak, Foreman, Service Department. Jaimie has been with the City since 1999; beginning her career with the Maple Heights Senior Center as a...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
cleveland19.com

Berea neighbors file petition to remove councilman as flooding fight continues

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Just the mention of rain sends one Northeast Ohio community into a panic, because the rain is often followed by flooding. Dennis Knowles told 19 News, “People have lost their insurance, you’re losing personal property out of your home, photographs, and mementos. We’re losing things that you can’t replace.”
BEREA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#American
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Akron Leader Publications

County COVID-19 cases increasing

DOWNTOWN AKRON — County cases of COVID-19 are rising, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. Skoda told Summit County Council Aug. 1 the health department is noticing an “uptick again in cases.”. “We have been jumping progressively since three weeks ago, from 120 cases per...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy