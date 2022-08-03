Got a Confession to Make? Rare Catholic Confessional for Sale in Rome

Read on lite987.com
Related
Joe Rogan slams the Catholic Vatican as 'a country filled with pedophiles and stolen art'
Joe Rogan's attack on the Vatican came as Pope Francis visited Canada to "beg for forgiveness" for the Catholic Church's role in abusing indigenous children.
Hidden ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' emerges from the Tiber during severe drought
A drought in Rome has caused the remains of the so-called Bridge of Nero, or Pons Neronianus, to become visible in the Tiber River.
Evidence of women priests in Early Christianity may be found in the Catacomb of Priscilla
Artwork depicting women in the Catacomb of PriscillaCredit: Internet Archive Book Images; Image posted to Flickr; Public Domain Image. The Catacomb of Priscilla is an early Christian cemetery that was created in the 2nd to 5th centuries CE. It is located on the Via Salaria in Rome in Italy.
Scientists attempted to identify the remains of the Apostle Paul by radiocarbon dating
Image of painting of St. Paul by artist Lippo MemmiCredit: Metropolitan Museum of Art: Public Domain Image. According to Church historians, the Apostle Paul died as a martyr when he was beheaded in the first century A.D in Rome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What might a Pope Francis retirement mean for the Catholic church?
Almost a decade has passed since Pope Benedict XVI became the first pontiff for 600 years to retire rather than die in office. The idea of two popes – one serving and one emeritus – intrigued some and troubled others. It even became the subject of a highly fictionalised bromance movie, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Ancient artifacts seized from US billionaire among 142 looted items returned to Italy
New York officials have returned stolen antiquities worth nearly $14 million to Italy, including dozens of artifacts seized from former hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt last year.
Two ancient ossuaries mention "Caiaphas", the high priest involved in Jesus's trial
Ossuary of Joseph CaiaphasPhoto by deror_avi; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Joseph ben Caiaphas was mentioned in the New Testament of the Bible as the high priest who presided over the trial of Jesus Christ. He was the priest who decided Jesus's fate and initiated the steps for him to be crucified by the Romans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Pope Francis calls mass killing of indigenous Canadian schoolchildren 'genocide'
Pope Francis referred to the massacre of indigenous schoolchildren as a "genocide" during a press conference, the first time he has used the word to describe the killings in his trip to Canada. The statement came Friday night during a press conference at a Canadian airport, when the pope was...
After the apology, the 'healing': Pope visits sacred lake in Canada
Pope Francis called for "healing" Tuesday as he joined a pilgrimage to a sacred lake in Canada, one day after making a landmark apology for the abuse of Indigenous children at Catholic-run schools. Tuesday marked the second day of what Francis has called a "penitential" journey, a major tour of Canada which he began Monday with the long-awaited apology to a gathering of Indigenous people in the community of Maskwacis, south of Edmonton.
The ‘Indiana Jones of Art’ Receives Priceless Lost Relic Containing Jesus’ ‘Blood’ in Package On Doorstep
Arthur Brand, a Dutch art historian known as the “Indiana Jones of Art” for his work as an art crime investigator, recovered ancient Catholic relics this week when the pieces were left on his doorstep. The relics, lead vials known as the Precious Blood of Chris, were stolen...
Ancient sanctuary used by Roman soldiers nearly 2,000 years ago found in the Netherlands
One of the most extensive ancient Roman temple complexes in northern Europe, which includes sacrificial altars used by soldiers on a far frontier of the Roman Empire, has been unearthed in the Netherlands. The first century A.D. site — known as a temple sanctuary — was located near the fork...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox News
Sunken jewels, buried treasure uncovered in the Bahamas from iconic 17th century Spanish shipwreck
A treasure trove of jewels, medallions and historic artifacts has been uncovered in the Bahamas that date back to the legendary 17th century Maravillas shipwreck — and the public is about to get a look at it. Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders), a two-deck Spanish...
Why Pope Francis' latest apology isn't enough
Following a historic apology first given in Rome on April 1, Pope Francis told Indigenous survivors of Canada’s Indian Residential Schools he was “deeply sorry” and begged for their forgiveness for the “evil” done by Christians against Indigenous Peoples across this land. About time. But...
Celebrating the Black Jesus – a photo essay
The Messiah was born in February. Quinamayó’s ancestors, black people kidnapped from Africa, were not allowed to celebrate Christmas in December. That was an exclusive month for the owners of the haciendas. That is why the Quinamayó ancestors decided to celebrate their own festivities 45 days after the date dictated by the Catholic church, the same time that the Virgin Mary kept her diet once she gave birth.
natureworldnews.com
Archeologists Discover Zodiac Coin with a Cancer Sign in the Mediterranean Sea
Investigators as well as experts who have been fishing off the coast of Israel unearthed a bronze penny on arguably one of the Roman Civilization's finest tranquil periods. The quarter represents Luna which is known to be Selene in Greek, and also recognized to be the Roman deity of the moonlight, with a crab, the cancer astronomical symbol, below her on one edge.
SFGate
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
ROME (AP) — A trunk with its lid left open. A wooden dishware closet, its shelves caved in. Three-legged accent tables topped by decorative bowls. These latest discoveries by archaeologists are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius’ furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.
The Couple Who Believe They are Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated
Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
From Mecca to the Vatican, exploring sacred sites with VR
Click and gape at the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel ceiling up close. Click again and join thousands of pilgrims praying and circling around the cube-shaped Kaaba at Islam’s most sacred site. Or strap on a headset and enter the holy city of Jerusalem. There you’ll hear the murmur of...
‘Change is coming’: Meet the Englishman prepping for climate apocalypse in an old German barracks
Ben Green doesn’t have to worry that Vladimir Putin might cut off Europe’s gas this winter, fret about a seasonal revival of Covid-19, or panic about a looming global food crisis. Green weaned himself off gas when he purchased the five-hectare (12-acre) grounds of a derelict East German...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1