Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Raiders’ star Josh Jacobs might not be part of Las Vegas’ future after Hall of Fame Game usage
The good news about the annual Hall of Fame Game is that it marks the official return of football. The bad news is, well, as an exhibition, it’s not exactly the highest form of the game. Starters or any noteworthy players expected to play a significant role in the...
Ex-New England Patriot Says He Crashed Car to Avoid Wrath of Coach Belichick
A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today
Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt
Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Former Buffalo Bills LB Kiko Alonso Rejoins NFL, Signs With Old Team
In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided not to personally handle the appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension, even though the Commissioner had the power to do so under the Personal Conduct Policy. He has instead delegated the matter to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey. There’s no specific deadline for...
Baker Mayfield Takes Big Step In Panthers' Quarterback Competition
It appears Baker Mayfield is beginning to take control of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition. This Friday morning, Mayfield worked with the No. 1 offense during team drills, surpassing both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral on the depth chart. This was always the expected result. However, Matt Rhule kept the...
Pete Carroll Reveals Frontrunner in Seattle Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition
When the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the expectation was that Drew Lock would be the man under center this upcoming NFL season. Lock, 25, was one of the main pieces Seattle acquired from Denver. Through two weeks of training camp, however,...
Tom Brady is back at practice
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a bit of a stir by missing practice on Friday for personal reasons. The stir can officially end. Brady is back. Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times has posted video evidence of Brady at practice. Brady had missed two practices, and he hadn’t been...
Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now
The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
Five things to watch for during Raiders camp this week
The Las Vegas Raiders breezed through their Hall of Fame Game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. All things considered, the team put out a good product causing Josh McDaniels' homecoming to be successful. Now, Las Vegas is shifting its focus to the following week. With a Week 2 matchup against...
Colin Cowherd Unveils Shocking Prediction For Bill Belichick
During this Friday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd unveiled his five bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. The boldest prediction Cowherd made is that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire after this season is over. "First of all, retirement is weird. He likes to golf,...
Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Claps Back at Jerry Jones Following Odd Accusation
Jerry Jones’ relationship with Jimmy Johnson over the years has been puzzling. Despite leading the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993, Johnson remains on the outside looking in of the team’s Ring of Honor. 22 players, coaches and executives have been inducted, yet...
Injured WR Godwin back on practice field for Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Seven months after undergoing knee surgery, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin is back in pads on the practice field. Godwin, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract in March, worked out in full uniform at training camp Friday — running and catching passes during individual drills, but not participating in team periods. His return came on a day when quarterback Tom Brady missed practice because of what coach Todd Bowles described as an “excused absence.” The quarterback had a scheduled day off Wednesday, which was Brady’s 45th birthday. The entire team was off Thursday.
