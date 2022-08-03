ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
TheDailyBeast

Ex-New England Patriot Says He Crashed Car to Avoid Wrath of Coach Belichick

A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today
ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
Tom Brady is back at practice

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a bit of a stir by missing practice on Friday for personal reasons. The stir can officially end. Brady is back. Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times has posted video evidence of Brady at practice. Brady had missed two practices, and he hadn’t been...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady excused from Friday practice

When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now

The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA

In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
Yardbarker

Five things to watch for during Raiders camp this week

The Las Vegas Raiders breezed through their Hall of Fame Game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. All things considered, the team put out a good product causing Josh McDaniels' homecoming to be successful. Now, Las Vegas is shifting its focus to the following week. With a Week 2 matchup against...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Unveils Shocking Prediction For Bill Belichick

During this Friday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd unveiled his five bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. The boldest prediction Cowherd made is that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire after this season is over. "First of all, retirement is weird. He likes to golf,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Associated Press

Injured WR Godwin back on practice field for Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Seven months after undergoing knee surgery, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin is back in pads on the practice field. Godwin, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract in March, worked out in full uniform at training camp Friday — running and catching passes during individual drills, but not participating in team periods. His return came on a day when quarterback Tom Brady missed practice because of what coach Todd Bowles described as an “excused absence.” The quarterback had a scheduled day off Wednesday, which was Brady’s 45th birthday. The entire team was off Thursday.
TAMPA, FL

