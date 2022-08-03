West Valley woman sent to prison for murdering her 4-year-old daughter

Read on www.ksl.com
Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing
KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot couple he thought took his pet raccoon
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man accused of threatening to shoot two other men because he thought they had stolen his pet raccoon, according to police, now faces several charges. Daniel Joseph Chivers, 43, was charged this week with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the course...
Utah man charged after authorities say he started a wildfire while trying to kill a spider with a lighter
"What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don't know," Sgt. Spencer Cannon told the AP.
POLICE: Woman gets probation for manslaughter then flees
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman who was given a sentence of probation in relation to her boyfriend’s homicide that occurred in the fall of 2020 is now at large after being released from jail on June 23. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing […]
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
Taylorsville man arrested after allegedly stabbing roommate in eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police arrested a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to arrest documents. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to the domestic violence report in the area of 5000 South and Scarsdale Court, where they made contact with the victim.
Police search for teen who ran away from Layton treatment center
LAYTON, Utah – Police are searching for a missing teenager out of Layton, Utah after she allegedly ran away from a treatment center in the area of 2000 West Gordon Avenue on Thursday. Layton City Police Department (LCPD) says that Natalee, 16, ran away from the treatment center on August 4 around 6:45 p.m. According […]
Man shot, injured by police in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a police officer at a swap meet Sunday in West Valley City. The altercation happened after police found another man had been shot and injured. West Valley City officers responded to a report of a shooting...
Utah mother sentenced to prison for murdering 4-year-old daughter
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A mother charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve in 2019 has been sentenced to prison on Wednesday. The woman, 32-year-old Nicole Lester, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and will be serving anywhere from 25 years to life in prison. At the […]
Salt Lake man with violent history charged with shooting delivery driver's finger
MILLCREEK — A Salt Lake man was charged Friday with shooting a delivery driver in the finger after allegedly trying to breaking into the driver's vehicle. Marcello Alfonso Martinez, 21, is charged in 3rd District Court with shooting a gun and causing injury, a second-degree felony. The charge is the latest in a series of arrests accusing him of violent behavior.
UPDATE: Missing 69-year-old woman found safe
UPDATE: 8/7/22 2:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – 69-year-old Ernistina “Tina” Campos was located safely, according to SLCPD. The Silver Alert is now cancelled. No further information is currently available. ORIGINAL STORY: 8/7/22 9:48 A.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) activated a Silver Alert at 11:30 p.m. […]
Brigham City woman survives car crash in apparent suicide attempt
A Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally crashed her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling up out of a steep ravine and back onto the road. According...
Man accused of killing two kids in Eagle Mountain crash pleads not guilty
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has plead not guilty after he was accused of crashing into two young children and killing them. Kent Cody Barley, age 25, appeared in Fourth District Court before Judge Robert Lund in an arraignment hearing today. He is facing three criminal charges,...
Man in the hospital, another man arrested after shooting at Gateway Inn
A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and another man was arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City shooting Friday morning.
4 more teens arrested in death of Utah 16-year-old
Four more people have been arrested for their involvement in the death of a 16-year-old who died following an altercation Monday
Four more teens arrested in connection with Lindon killing
Four additional teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in the early morning hours of August 1.
Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
