Missing U of C student safely reunited with family 3 months after offering $10K reward to find him

By Sun-Times Media Wire
 2 days ago

A University of Chicago student reported missing in June has been safely reunited with family, three months after they had offered a $10,000 reward to find him, school officials announced Wednesday.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Diwen Fan, 20, was last seen leaving his university dorm room on May 5, the family's lawyer, Yilun Hu, shared in June.

In an email to the school community on Wednesday, Dean of Students John Ellison announced Fan has been reunited with his family.

Diwen Fan, 20, left his university dorm room on May 5 and has not been heard from since, according to the family's lawyer

"He and his family visited campus today to show their gratitude to the entire university community," Ellison wrote. "The university will continue to support Diwen and his family moving forward."

Officials have not provided any details on Fan's disappearance.

The family's lawyer said there was an indication Fan had an "unsatisfactory academic record," and his parents released a statement telling the college sophomore not to be frustrated by things out of his control.

The family offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to Fan.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Sayitnow
2d ago

Make his family pay for the time and resources of the police and search party people

Queen Pharaoh
2d ago

Fr like their “news ppl” “police” ppl are mum af but if a black person done this it would be plastered all over the tv social media and radio what that person did and why!.

