Utah State

Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Utah

If you have been to Utah before then you know that this state has a lot of amazing places that can be explored. No matter how you prefer to spend your holidays, you will most likely find something for your liking in Utah because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. But you don't have to take my word for it - go to Utah and see it for yourself. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Utah that are great choices for both short vacations, like a weekend getaway, but are also amazing options for longer vacations. Here's what made it on the list:
justshortofcrazy.com

11 Places to Visit for the Ultimate Utah Bucket List For Nature Lovers

From vast desert terrains to alpine forests and fascinating lakes, Utah has a pretty well-earned reputation for being an outdoor mecca. This ultimate Utah bucket list for nature lovers will be your state guide. If you’re looking for the ultimate nature getaway, Utah is one of the best regions to...
ABC4

Utah group comes together for injured teen

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Gracelyn Wilkinson was a teenager when she stepped on exposed live wires — and her life was changed forever. She was shocked. Since then, she’s needed open chest surgery, a kidney autotransplant — and she’s spent long stretches in the hospital. “Gracelyn is on a feeding tube, has been for […]
ABC 4

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Boy Scouts of America Sexual Abuse (Bankruptcy) Settlement. SLCPD respond to response time in Domestic violence …. Utah’s most accurate weather forecast with Meteorologist …. IUP22 080722. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist...
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – August 4, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hello! My Baby, Man of La Mancha, 3 Views Art Show, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or...
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
kvnutalk

Now 4,928 COVID deaths in Utah; 28 the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily

FILE IMAGE – coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash. With Utah approaching 5,000 COVID-19 fatalities the state reported another 28 deaths the last seven days as part of the Thursday report of updated statistics. It is 12 more than last week’s report. Since March of 2020,f...
utahbusiness.com

How Nicole Tanner founded Swig

The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. I grew up on a dairy farm in Driggs, Idaho, and had an amazing childhood as the fifth of eight children. When you live out in the country, you have to create your own fun, so it helped that I had seven siblings to keep me entertained. I had a love for a good cold soda from an early age. I lived next door to my grandparents, and I have many fond memories of sneaking an ice-cold Coca-Cola out of their fridge and then also a Ding Dong or a Twinkie from their pantry.
ABC 4

IUP22 080722

Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Boy Scouts of America Sexual Abuse (Bankruptcy) Settlement. SLCPD respond to response time in Domestic violence …. Utah’s most accurate weather forecast with Meteorologist …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Monkeypox vaccines in Utah. 4 teens arrested in...
ABC4

UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail

MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
MARYSVALE, UT
ABC 4

Red Cross helps Kentucky flood survivors

Boy Scouts of America Sexual Abuse (Bankruptcy) Settlement. SLCPD respond to response time in Domestic violence …. Utah’s most accurate weather forecast with Meteorologist …. IUP22 080722. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Monkeypox vaccines in Utah. 4 teens arrested in death of Utah 16-year-old Behind the...
KENTUCKY STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Mossy Cave Trail in Bryce Canyon selected as 2022 Hot Spot

BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah — Bryce Canyon’s Mossy Cave Trail has been chosen as a 2022 Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace Organization. To celebrate, a Leave No Trace Team will work with the National Park Service from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29 to provide information and service work to reduce the impact humans have on the trail.
BRYCE CANYON, UT
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Increased heat and monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
Utah State

