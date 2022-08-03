Mattie’s Call Alert Bulletin for Earnest Harris

Read on www.wctv.tv
wrbl.com
Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
wgxa.tv
Southwest Ga. fugitive captured in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fugitive from Albany was captured in Macon County Friday. In a post on Facebook, the Montezuma Police Department says they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany could be in their area. Investigators were able to track down Scott Lee Bodiford at the Dollar General in Oglethorpe. Bodiford was considered armed and dangerous.
wgxa.tv
Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
WTVM
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
COLUMBUS: House fire on Whippoorwill Lane, near Ukraine Drive
UPDATE 8/4/2022 9:42 p.m.: According to Columbus Fire & EMS Division Chief John Shull, two were displaced and there are no reported injuries. Columbus Fire & EMS says that the fire was approached in an exterior attack that made use of three engines, one ladder, one squad, one ambulance and a battalion chief with the […]
Woman dead, others injured in Hogansville shooting
UPDATE 8/6/2022 2:17 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hogansville Police Department in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2022. According to Hogansville PD, three individual were transported to area hospitals after being injured during the altercation. Police said a woman, […]
MCSO arrest Columbus man and recovers three stolen vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the pasts three days, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested a Columbus resident. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the MSCO Uniform Patrol Deputies conducted area checks following reports of multiple vehicles being stolen. At around 4:20 a.m., deputies found a stolen 2020 Toyota Camry. The deputies attempted […]
WJHG-TV
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.
WALB 10
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
UPDATE: Columbus Police find ‘critically’ missing woman, Ann Jones
UPDATE 8/3/2022 9:40 p.m.: Ann Jones has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Ann Jones. According to police, Jones “has dementia, respiratory problems and may have difficulty walking.” Police […]
WTVM
Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation into a body found on 16th Street is underway. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez, reported missing on August 2, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. The investigation began when a body was found in a wooded area near 16th Street...
Body found in wooded area off of 16th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body off of 16th Street near 5th Avenue. Police have set up a perimeter in a wooded area at the end of 16th Street in a cul-de-sac, as they investigate the scene. According to police, CPD officers located the body in […]
Man wanted for firing multiple shots at an FBI agent in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — A $25,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown. Brown is wanted for allegedly firing multiple rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28, 2022. On Aug. 1, 2022, a federal arrest...
WANTED: LPD searching for LaGrange woman connected with the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation. According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation. If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible […]
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
Dragonfly Trail: A new look for one of Columbus’ most visible streets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — DragonFly Trails Inc. and the city are sprucing up the trail at 11th Street Bypass. LED lights, fresh paint, and a new mural will play a part in refreshing the local trail. Columbus State artists, Trudy Tran and Vinh Quang Hunynh, spent 30 hours alone this week working on the mural. […]
alabamanews.net
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
Columbus Police: Man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who allegedly fled from police during a Columbus traffic stop is now facing multiple charges. According to Columbus Police, Malcolm Crouch, 28, was arrested on Aug. 1, 2022, after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Police said after a pursuit, Crouch did eventually pullover, but then […]
