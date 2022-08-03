Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Photos From Humanitarian Trip to Poland

After a baby went viral earlier this week for her resemblance to Woody Harrelson, the legendary actor penned a poem to his little lookalike. On August 3, 2022, Dani Grier Mulvenna, an Irish mother, according to her Twitter account, shared a side-by-side photo of Harrelson with her baby daughter Cora, underscoring the striking resemblance between the shape of their bright blue eyes, matching undereye wrinkles, and toothy grins. “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic],” she captioned the tweet.

