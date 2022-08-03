Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Photos From Humanitarian Trip to Poland

Read on parade.com
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship
He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas […]
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
See the Royal Family's Suprisingly Sweet Birthday Messages to Duchess Meghan
Among her well-wishers are Duchess Kate and Prince William, who posted a picture of their sister-in-law on Twitter and Instagram with the caption, “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”. The snapshot is of Meghan at Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee celebrations in June, when she and her...
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
The Horniman Museum promised to repatriate a trove of artifacts, which include objects known as Benin bronzes, looted from West Africa during a British military invasion in 1897.
Justin Bieber Wants to Help Bring Brittney Griner Home
Justin Bieber appears to be among those outraged by Brittney Griner's conviction. The American basketball star was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court on Thursday after being found guilty for a drug offense. Following news of the Russian judge's verdict, Bieber, 28, took to his Instagram...
Woody Harrelson Writes a Poem for Baby that Looks Like Him
After a baby went viral earlier this week for her resemblance to Woody Harrelson, the legendary actor penned a poem to his little lookalike. On August 3, 2022, Dani Grier Mulvenna, an Irish mother, according to her Twitter account, shared a side-by-side photo of Harrelson with her baby daughter Cora, underscoring the striking resemblance between the shape of their bright blue eyes, matching undereye wrinkles, and toothy grins. “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic],” she captioned the tweet.
Britney Spears Responds to Claims That Her Kids Are ‘Avoiding Her’
After Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, made comments about her relationship with her two sons, the Grammy-winning singer slammed the former backup dancer for discussing family matters publicly. In posts made on Instagram, Spears had a lot to say about Federline's recent interview, writing that everything he said was: "Only...
John Legend Reveals the Moment His Friendship With Kanye West Ended
While John Legend used to be close with rapper Kanye West, the two musicians aren't exactly the best of friends anymore. During an appearance on "The Axe Files" podcast on Thursday, Legend, 43, shared a glimpse into what caused his friendship with the Donda rapper to go downhill. "We aren't...
