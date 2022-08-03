FAMU OC Joseph Henry brings SEC Experience to the Highest of Seven Hills

Read on www.wctv.tv
theadvocate.com
5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. explains why he chose LSU over Florida State and Alabama
Catholic High five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his commitment to play football at LSU on Saturday. "I'm from Baton Rouge, so the question was really: 'Why not LSU?'" Sampson Jr. said. Sampson is the No. 3 overall recruit in Louisiana and No. 4 wide receiver nationally, according to...
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida State
Fleming Island four-star running back Samuel Singleton announced his commitment to FSU Friday night over offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and LSU. FSU head coach Mike Norvell released a statement on his Twitter last night about Singleton’s commitment to the Seminoles. “Great day to be a Florida State Seminole! Playmaker is coming and speed is coming with him to Tribe 23 and a part of the Nole Family. Future is bright in Tallahassee,” said Norvell.
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats claw Crisp County Cougars in close scrimmage game
The 2022 Bainbridge Bearcats football team took the field Friday night as they faced off in a scrimmage against Crisp County, as the Bearcats make their final preparations for the 2022 regular season. In the week leading up to the scrimmage, head coach Jeff Littleton said he and his staff...
Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland joins ABC 27 Sunrise team
Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland comes to Tallahassee from KPAX in Missoula, Montana where she was the Chief Meteorologist.
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways From Tallahassee – Leadership In Turbulent Times
Ubiquitous on cable news channels and documentaries, historian and author Doris Kearns Goodwin is the go-to gal for seasoned and reasoned commentary on Presidents past. The Pulitzer Prize winner will appear at Florida State University on Sept. 12, speaking on “Leadership in Turbulent Times: An Evening with Doris Kearns Goodwin.” Her appearance is part of the Strengthening American Democracy lecture series, sponsored by FSU’s Institute of Politics (IOP@FSU) in collaboration with Opening Nights.
Bainbridge, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on August 05, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WCTV
LATEST: Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea is homebound just over a month after a shark attach near Keaton Beach and she took her first steps outside the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday. The Perry native was discharged this morning from the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center, as she continues her extensive road...
WCTV
Local legal experts weigh in on Brittney Griner sentencing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The pressure to bring U.S. Basketball star Brittney Griner home from Russia is growing, after she was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday on drug smuggling charges. The countries are now discussing a potential prisoner exchange. It all started back in February, when Griner was...
Omega Lamplighters welcomes new classes
It was big day for those at Omega Lamplighters in Tallahassee. The organization welcomed three new classes to their program that provides mentorship to Leon County youth.
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commission Candidate Joey Lamar: The Need for Affordable Housing is Ignored
Joey Lamar joined the Steve Stewart show on July 14, 2022, to discuss his campaign for the county commission seat three and other hot topics of the day. Lamar was born and raised in Atlanta and came to Tallahassee in 2020 from North Dakota to begin a new position as the sports director for local news station WCTV.
WCTV
Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
'Combs and Crowns Kids Day' set to take place on August 6
"Combs and Crowns Kids Day" is set to take place on August 6, assisting in preparing children and teens for the upcoming school year within the Tallahassee community.
WCTV
New Life at Lake Seminole holds dedication at new church home, four years after Hurricane Michael’s devastation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In February we told you about a South Georgia church being rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael and after four years of not having a permanent church home, New Life at Lake Seminole Church held a dedication service to celebrate the new building Saturday.
WCTV
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Tallahassee native helps produce multiple songs on Beyoncé's newest album
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the spring we told you about Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, a producer and song writer from Tallahassee that won a Grammy for her work with Jazmine Sullivan. But her newest achievement is her work on eight of the sixteen songs on Beyoncé's newest...
WCTV
Rob’s Friday Noon Forecast: Aug. 5, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commission Candidate Damon Victor Addresses North Monroe Issues
On July 12, Damon Victor who is running for the Leon County Commission District 3, appeared on The Steve Stewart Show. Victor has lived in Tallahassee for 35 years and over the last year he has become increasingly frustrated with “some of the decisions being made” by elected officials.
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 6
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several showers and thunderstorms swept through the viewing area this afternoon. A few more showers will give way to partly cloudy skies tonight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid 70′s. More of the same is in the forecast for Sunday. A mix of...
Mission San Luis Museum to host free day
The Mission San Luis is preparing for their Free Day; a chance for people to come to the museum and learn about the culture implanted in Tallahassee.
WCTV
Magbanua transported to state prison, begins serving life sentence in Dan Markel’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Corrections records show that Katherine Magbanua has now been booked into state prison to begin serving a life sentence in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel. Magbanua was picked up from the Leon County Jail at 3:03 a.m. Thursday, Leon County court...
Two People From Atlanta Arrested In Florida Doller General Counterfeit Cash Spend
Two people have been arrested after one of them tried to spend counterfeit cash at a Dollar General store. According to investigators, on Tuesday a deputy was alerted by a store clerk at a local Dollar General store in Gadsden County, that a woman was
