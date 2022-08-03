John Boyega Reveals 'Star Wars' Fame Took a Toll on Him

Read on parade.com
Simu Liu Under Fire for Twitter Joke Following 'Batgirl' Cancelation
Marvel’s Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is under fire today for a tweet that many commenters are deeming insensitive in the wake of ‘Batgirl’s’ cancelation. “I'm sorry to inform you guys that Disney has decided to scrap the Shang-Chi...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
Watch Blake Shelton's Creepy Welcome to 'The Voice' for Camila Cabello
This fall, Camilia Cabello is making her debut as a coach on The Voice, replacing Kelly Clarkson in one of the red swivel chairs for Season 22, premiering on NBC on Sept. 19. Cabello is no stranger to The Voice, having served as a mentor for Team John Legend last season, but on this Instagram post, she is a little startled at the reception she gets, in this take off on a horror film.
'Bachelorette' Alum Blake H. Shares Insane Video After Dog Drove Into His House
This is a story about a good dog who did a bad thing. Bachelorette Season 14 alum Blake Horstmann stunned fans when he shared a video on his social media pages showcasing the destruction his dog reportedly caused when he got behind the wheel of a car. “Turns out my...
Zooey Deschanel and 'Property' Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Celebrate 3 Years Together
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have been dating for three whole years!. The enamored pair took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the anniversary, which they spent at the Magic Castle private clubhouse in Hollywood, California. "I got the best one 🥰🥰🥰," Deschanel, 42, wrote in her Instagram post, alongside...
Nicole Layog Says Her Treatment of Taylor on 'Big Brother 24' "Breaks Her Heart"
Big Brother’s house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. "Nicole, to quote a Big Brother superfan, Rihanna, right now, you look so dumb right now. Choosing me as your...
Kevin Bacon Earns the Title 'Himbo of the Week' for His TikTok Presence
With nearly six career-decades under his belt, Kevin Bacon is adding a new title to his resume: TikTok’s “Himbo of the Week.”. The title was awarded this past week by Don’t Let This Flop co-hosts EJ Dickson and Liz Garber-Paul in honor of the actor’s position as (one of) the “least insufferable” star(s) on the app, as well as “arguably one of the all-time greatest himbos on the platform.”
'He has not passed away, sorry about that!' Lorraine's Ross King left red-faced as he accidentally says Tony Bennett, 96, is dead in TV blunder
Ross King was left red-faced after he accidentally said Tony Bennett was dead in a live TV blunder on Friday morning's Lorraine. The Los Angeles correspondent, 60, mistakenly said 'the late Tony' when speaking about the jazz legend, 96, during his segment. Presenter Ranvir Singh, who is currently filling in...
From 'Annie Hall' to 'Book Club', We've Rounded Up Diane Keaton’s 20 Best Roles
For 50 years the multitalented Diane Keaton has charmed us with her creative output—from books (including Then Again in 2011, House in 2012, Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty in 2014 and Brother & Sister: A Memoir in 2020) and films to her amusing Instagram account. She’s directed movies, including the whimsical documentary Heaven (1987) and the narrative features Wildflower (1991) and Unstrung Heroes (1995), and she starred in and directed Hanging Up (2000), drawn from a book by Delia Ephron. But Keaton is best known for a range of classic roles she’s performed as an actress, including these 20 best Diane Keaton movies.
Woody Harrelson Writes a Poem for Baby that Looks Like Him
After a baby went viral earlier this week for her resemblance to Woody Harrelson, the legendary actor penned a poem to his little lookalike. On August 3, 2022, Dani Grier Mulvenna, an Irish mother, according to her Twitter account, shared a side-by-side photo of Harrelson with her baby daughter Cora, underscoring the striking resemblance between the shape of their bright blue eyes, matching undereye wrinkles, and toothy grins. “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic],” she captioned the tweet.
Actor Roger E. Mosley Dead at 83
Popular '80s TV and film actor, Roger E. Mosley, has died. He was 83. His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, confirmed the news in a post shared to Facebook earlier today. "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your “coach Mosley” your “TC” from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am [sic]," the post read.
Sandra Bullock's Love Life Hasn’t Always Been a Romantic Comedy! Inside the Oscar Winner's Dating History
Sandra Bullock has made a name for herself in Hollywood based around her likability. The queen of romantic comedies gives the impression of being approachable while still being attractive. However, her love life has not always been the stuff of movies!. Sandra Bullock’s dating history is filled with a wide...
Starz Reveals 'Outlander' Prequel Title and Plot as Spinoff Series Moves Forward
Today STARZ shared the news that it is moving ahead with the Outlander prequel. The new series, currently in development, will be titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and as previously teased, it will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian and Ellen Fraser. Fans of author...
John Legend Reveals the Moment His Friendship With Kanye West Ended
While John Legend used to be close with rapper Kanye West, the two musicians aren't exactly the best of friends anymore. During an appearance on "The Axe Files" podcast on Thursday, Legend, 43, shared a glimpse into what caused his friendship with the Donda rapper to go downhill. "We aren't...
'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Jokes About Being An Introvert in Playful New TikTok
Mayim Bialik isn't afraid to admit that she is definitely more of an introvert. In a new TikTok posted on Thursday, The Big Bang Theory alum embraced her personality type in a comical way, with a clip that read, "Introverts after a day of socializing." In the video—which has amassed...
Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her Favorite Reality Show Guilty Pleasure
The Dropout actress came clean about her reality show watching habits during an appearance on Sirius XM's The Jess Cage Show on Tuesday, where she openly admitted her love for both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. For Seyfried, 36, watching the long-running ABC series truly is a guilty pleasure, as...
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Accused of Stealing Incarcerated Man’s Work for Album
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck released a musical album together called 18 in July, but now they're facing a major accusation. The two are accused of plagiarism, as Rolling Stone reported that lyrics from their song "Sad Motherf***in’ Parade" are directly lifted from a poem written by an incarcerated man named Slim Wilson.
Rebecca Hall on Roles: 'I Do Things Because I Want to Understand, or I Want to Find Empathy, or I’m Just Curious'
Rebecca Hall directed the movie Passing and starred in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Now Hall, 40, takes the lead in the psychological thriller Resurrection (currently in theaters and on demand). After a traumatic event that occurred when she was 18, Margaret (Hall) has achieved a successful and balanced life as a single mom. But that carefully tended equilibrium is upended when her past returns in the form of David (Tim Roth), and she must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades.
Britney Spears Responds to Claims That Her Kids Are ‘Avoiding Her’
After Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, made comments about her relationship with her two sons, the Grammy-winning singer slammed the former backup dancer for discussing family matters publicly. In posts made on Instagram, Spears had a lot to say about Federline's recent interview, writing that everything he said was: "Only...
