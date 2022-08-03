ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NBC Sports

What are the oldest MLB stadiums?

They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
FanSided

Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch

The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
numberfire.com

Jaylin Davis not in lineup Sunday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Davis is being replaced in center field by Jarren Duran versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 23 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .350 batting average with an .835 OPS, 3...
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Sunday afternoon

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Duran is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Duran for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Sunday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is nto in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Eric Hosmer versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 300 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .205 batting average with a...
NBC Sports

Alex Cora weighs in on Chaim Bloom's puzzling trade deadline moves

What's the endgame for Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox?. That's what many were wondering as they watched Bloom straddle the line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox' chief baseball officer dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects in a move that appeared to signal "sell," but then turned around and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Eric Hosmer, who addresses one of the team's most glaring needs.
NBC Sports

Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
NBC Sports

Report: MLB exec views Giants as possible Ohtani landing spot

The Giants once again are linked to one of the game's biggest stars in a potential upcoming free agency class. San Francisco has been mentioned as a possible suitor for New York Yankees slugger and Northern California native Aaron Judge if he were to become a free agent after the 2022 season.
NBC Sports

Davis homers again, says he got Dodgers-fan dad a Giants hat

It took just a few days, but J.D. Davis already has converted his dad, Jonathan, from a Los Angeles Dodgers fan to a Giants fan. After Davis homered in the Giants' 7-3 win over the Athletics on Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum, he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt, Shawn Estes and Carlos Ramirez that his dad has a new piece of orange and black swag.
Boston

From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
NBC Sports

Which A's, Giants player could have number retired next

The annual Bay Bridge Series concludes this weekend with the Giants facing off against the Athletics on Saturday and Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum. Ahead of the matchup, NBC Sports Bay Area and California's Giants and A's analysts George Kontos and Dave Stewart discussed possible players who could see their numbers immortalized by each franchise.
