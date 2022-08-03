ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR’s Kurt Busch Set to Miss Third Straight Race Following Pocono Raceway Crash

By Dustin Schutte
 4 days ago

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch will miss another Cup Series race. The driver of the No. 45 car announced that he’ll miss this weekend’s events at Michigan International Speedway via a post on Twitter.

Busch suffered concussion-like symptoms after a crash during a qualifying run at Pocono Raceway in late July. He did not participate in the Cup Series race that weekend and missed last weekend’s road course event in Indianapolis.

In his statement , Busch says he has not been cleared to race.

Busch says he’s “working hard” to get back to full speed. He hopes to return to the car at Richmond Raceway.

Ty Gibbs, who has filled in during Busch’s absence, will again be behind the wheel of the No. 45 this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

“I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy Team in Michigan,” Busch wrote. “I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon.”

NASCAR Heads to Michigan International Speedway

Unfortunately, Kurt Busch won’t be among the field that makes the trip to Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400. It should still be an incredibly entertaining race, though.

Drivers will travel around Michigan International Speedway for 200 laps on Sunday. The green flag will drop around 4 p.m. CT and coverage will air on USA.

Last year, Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag, though Kyle Larson led 71 laps and earned the pole position. This year, it’s Chase Elliott who enters the event as the favorite to wind up in victory lane.

Will we see more fireworks at Michigan? Already, 14 different NASCAR drivers have won a race. Just six racers have secured two victories during the 2022 campaign. Elliott — Sunday’s favorite — has taken home four checkered flags.

