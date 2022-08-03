79-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns near Aten Road

Read on kyma.com
Related
One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8
News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says one 57-year-old man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Interstate-8. The crash happened Friday afternoon on I-8 westbound near the Jaime Obeso Rest Area rest area in Seeley. CHP says the driver was a 27-year-old man driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box The post One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8 appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Pedestrian Killed on I-8 Near Seeley Rest Area
SEELEY — A 57-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 8 on Friday afternoon when he apparently walked onto the freeway and into the path of a truck, authorities say. The incident occurred at 1:23 p.m. near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area, when the 57-year-old was...
kyma.com
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on I-8 Westbound near Seeley
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol says one man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Interstate-8. The crash happened this afternoon on I-8 Westbound near the Seeley rest area. CHP says it is unclear what the man was doing on the road and how...
Multiple vehicles crash in foothills
Two people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) after a crash involving three cars. The post Multiple vehicles crash in foothills appeared first on KYMA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Former Yuma pastor accused of child molestation not formally charged
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma pastor accused of molesting a nine-year-old child two years ago learned that he has not been formally charged for the alleged crime. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Franklin Sharples had sexually abused a child, with one incident taking place in the 4400 Block of E. County 10th Street, right off of Interstate 8.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
$2 million cash-only bond for man accused of murdering his half-brother, sister-in-law
The man accused of murdering his half-brother and sister-in-law with a knife made his first court appearance in Yuma today, where he learned the serious charges he's facing along with a high bond. The post $2 million cash-only bond for man accused of murdering his half-brother, sister-in-law appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
H20 For Heroes event returns to Yuma to help keep local firefighters hydrated
As temperatures remain blazing throughout the Desert Southwest, Firehouse Subs is once again hosting its 'H20 for Heroes' event. Giving the Yuma community a chance to give back to local first responders. The post H20 For Heroes event returns to Yuma to help keep local firefighters hydrated appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Yuma Regional Medical Center says they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says in June there was a 31% COVID positivity rate and as of now, Yuma County is at 33%. Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC Chief Medical Officer, says a flu spike this summer isn't making things any easier. According to Dr....
thedesertreview.com
AB1021's study on alternative governance and electrical services presented to IID Board
EL CENTRO - Gary Thompson and Jurg Heuberger, Local Agency Formation Commissions (LAFCO) representatives from Riverside and Imperial counties respectively, presented the scope of work for the study funded by AB 1021 to the Imperial Irrigation District board. The study was part of a bill written by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage).
kyma.com
Yuma neighborhood hosts a 100th birthday surprise
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Yuma local is close to reaching the milestone of living up to a century!. Lori Karelis thought she was attending her weekly routine of playing dominos, but her neighbors had another plan. Chris Woodard is the resort manager at Wildwood Estates and planned to...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Weather: A little desert heat!
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - As moisture increases again and the environment becomes more favorable for storm activity starting Sunday, more widespread chances for storms are expected, likely persisting through early next week. Temperatures will be warmer today and through the weekend, before slightly cooling next week.
eenews.net
Southern Calif. water districts look at Colorado River cuts
California residents who rely on Colorado River water could see significant cutbacks on the resource next year, as state officials negotiate a reduction plan that could cost billions to save up to 500,000 acre-feet of water. The Imperial Irrigation District and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are expected...
YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor
A Yuma man is behind bars after a wellness check was performed on his home. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a caller requested the wellness check after noticing a newborn child around the home. The post YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Weather: A bit uncomfortable
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heading into Thursday and then Friday, storm activity will primarily impact higher terrain areas, but then expand in coverage once again over the weekend, including the lower deserts. Temperatures will remain quite warm each day through the upcoming weekend with lower desert highs mainly between 103 to 108 degrees, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny skies expected Saturday but storms could roll in later for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Overall quiet monsoon conditions are expected today, with better chances over the southern & eastern Arizona high terrain by. As moisture increases again and the environment becomes more favorable for storm activity starting Sunday, more widespread chances for storms are expected, likely. persisting through early...
calexicochronicle.com
Chief Alex Silva Chosen to Speak at 9/11 Stair Climb Event
HOLTVILLE — The Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee announced that Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva would be the keynote speaker for the ninth annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb. On the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks...
Comments / 2