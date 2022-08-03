Twitter hopes to revive Spaces with themed stations and daily digests

Read on www.engadget.com
YouTube testing 'pinch to zoom' feature for Premium users
YouTube has quietly introduced an experimental feature called pinch to zoom exclusively for Premium users, Android Police has reported. It lets you zoom into the video player and then pan around to look at different parts of the screen, both in portrait or full-screen landscape view, as shown below. If...
Instagram will test extra-tall photos to go along with Reels
Instagram will soon allow users to post 9:16 photos to their feed as part of a test the company plans to undertake “in a week or two.” The tidbit of news came out of Adam Mosseri’s . “You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram,” the executive said. “So we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally.”
Watch thousands of documentaries and save $71 on Curiosity Stream
There are available today than you can count with both hands, but the might discourage you from investing in multiple providers. Cutting back your subscriptions to just one or two could make it easier to choose what to watch come movie night. So if you have to pick, Curiosity Stream breaks from the mold of stale programming by hosting numerous documentaries on subjects that touch on history, society and lifestyle.
Twitter confirms vulnerability exposed data of anonymous account owners
Twitter has confirmed a vulnerability in its code led to a data exposure late last year. In a blog post published on Friday, the company said a malicious actor took advantage of a zero-day flaw before it became aware of and patched the issue in January 2022. The vulnerability was discovered by a security researcher who contacted Twitter through the company’s bug bounty program.
This powerful mini flashlight is on sale for under $20
Most smartphones feature a flashlight, which may be helpful if you need to tackle a quick chore in the dark. But if you work in dimly lit spaces often or enjoy outdoor activities like and night hikes, you might want to reconsider relying on your phone too much.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
The Horniman Museum promised to repatriate a trove of artifacts, which include objects known as Benin bronzes, looted from West Africa during a British military invasion in 1897.
People Are Sharing Jobs That Unfairly Get A Bad Rap, And It's Wild How Misunderstood They Are
"I'm an embalmer. People assume we're creepy or morbid, but families do appreciate and understand the care we take with their loved one, which makes it all worth it."
Sony's LinkBuds S drop to a new low of $148 at Amazon
Sony's LinkBuds S are now particularly tempting if you're looking for true wireless earbuds with a dash of intelligence. Amazon is selling the LinkBuds S at a new low price of $148, well below the usual $200. That's even better than the Prime Day discount, and could make them an easy choice if you want major-brand audio without paying a stiff premium.
Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to a ‘public debate’ on fake accounts
A mere two days after , Elon Musk has challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on its platform. “Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users,” Musk said in a spotted by .
Valve is working on Joy-Con support for Steam
Valve is working to add support for the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers in Steam. As part of the the newest Steam beta, Joy-Cons will be supported either individually or as a matched pair, similar to how you can use them either way for Switch games. If you want to try the feature out, you can opt into the Steam beta — Valve has helpful instructions on the Steam website — though fingers crossed that your Joy-Cons aren’t experiencing any drift.
Your shot to join the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 ends today
Lollygagger alert: Drop what you’re doing and go apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 right now. TechCrunch editors have been busy vetting more than 1,000 applications — and counting — to select an elite cohort of 200 up-and-coming startups. Those founders will receive an opportunity-filled VIP experience at Disrupt.
HBO Max and Discovery+ to combine into one streaming platform in 2023
HBO Max as we know it will soon be no more. At its first earnings call since the two media properties merged earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced it is planning on combining HBOMax and Discovery+ into a single streaming service — set to debut in the summer of 2023. It's unclear whether the new streamer will reference HBO at all — the company’s head of global streaming JB Perrette said the company is still doing research on how consumers perceive the brand name.
Apple could be developing a smart display
Apple could significantly expand its smart home product line within the next two years, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his latest , Gurman reports the company has “at least four new smart home devices in its labs.”. Included in that list is the model Gurman first wrote...
Save $100 on this factory-remanufactured hoverboard
You can handle some commutes on foot. Others require a short bike ride. But for those travels that fall in between, you might not want to have to gear up and find a bike rack at your destination. Instead, a self-balancing scooter can make for a fun alternative, and you can even browse your social media feed while you wait at a crosswalk.
Ukrainian dev turns to Kickstarter to finish Sherlock Holmes game
Ukrainian game developer Frogwares has announced Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened and asked its fans to help fund the final stages of the game’s development on Kickstarter. Frogwares unveiled Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened on Thursday, explaining it takes place a few years after the events of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, which came out last November. Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is an Unreal Engine 4 remake of a 2007 game where Holmes and Watson take their first case together involving the strange disappearances linked to the Cthulhu Mythos of Lovecraftian legend.
The Beats Studio Buds are back on sale for $100
We called the Beats Studio Buds the best device from the company for most people when they came out last year, and it remains one of our top picks if you're looking for a pair of relatively affordable wireless earbuds. They're an even better buy when you can grab them on sale — Amazon currently has the Beats Studio Buds for $100, which is a record low and a return to their Prime Day price. The discount applies to all color options, too, including the newer moon gray and ocean blue schemes.
Steam finally adds support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers
The funky Nintendo controllers can be used individually or paired up.
Scarface Details Post-Rap Retirement Plans As ‘The Fix’ Turns 20: 'I'ma Play Golf + Get Fat'
Exclusive – Scarface is the star of a new Rock The Bells series called In The Booth: Studio Sessions in which he talks about his critically acclaimed album The Fix. Released in 2002 via Def Jam South/Def Jam Recordings, the 13-track project boasted vocal contributions from a roster of notable names, including JAY-Z, Nas, Kanye West, WC and Faith Evans as well as production from Kanye, Mike Dean, the late China Black and Nottz, among others.
‘GoldenEye 007’ fans are creating a full game mod based on ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’
There's a mod in the works for Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 that turns another James Bond film into a full game. Fans are building a playable version of The Spy Who Loved Me, Roger Moore's third, and some would argue best, Bond movie. As spotted by , YouTuber Graslu00...
Engadget
Amazon is buying iRobot, the creator of the Roomba robot vacuum
Amazon just took a big step toward cornering the market for household robots. The company has reached a deal to acquire iRobot, the creator of Roomba robot vacuums. The purchase is worth $1.7 billion in cash and will maintain Colin Angle as iRobot's CEO. The two firms didn't say when they expected the deal to close, but that will depend on the approval of both iRobot shareholders and regulators.
