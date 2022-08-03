ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-6-2022]

Got any plans for this Saturday in L.A? Want some? That’s what we’re here for. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 6) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy!. Things To Do For Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank

Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
BURBANK, CA
hhhistory.com

The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA

Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
MALIBU, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche was in the hospital Saturday following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a spokeswoman said. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

The Time Ranger | Strange Crops of the Santa Clarita

Well. Happy first weekend of August. Heavens. Where DID the year 2022 go?. Welcome to our weekly trail ride onto the back trails of Santa Clarita history. We’ve a most compelling trek ahead, dear saddlepals. Beyond the regular onions, carrots and potatoes we were famous for, there’s an entire vista of some of the strangest-sounding fruit crops of which you’ve never heard. We’ll visit back when LAX was almost built here and we’ll be on the lookout for rustlers, pastor shootings, giant oaks, and clear your vocal chords. We’re all going to sing “Happy Birthday” to Granary Square and its colorful history.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now

A.O.C. Brentwood This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade. Angelini The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood HistoryThe New L.A. Power Lunch: Longer, Boozier and Still Alive!Will This Avenue Become the Next Hot Block in Los Angeles? E. baldi Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

What 6th Street Viaduct reveals about LA — the good and ugly

LA’s 6th Street Viaduct opened last month, connecting the Downtown Arts District to East LA. The bridge it replaced was built in 1932 and appeared in “Grease” and “Transformers.”. The viaduct has become just as famous as its predecessor, maybe even infamous. Street racers have made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking

As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend

Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home

SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
SANTA MONICA, CA

