Supervisors appoint acting L.A. County fire chief

Supes to discuss, possibly approve Tesoro annexation
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss and possibly approve the annexation of the Tesoro Highlands area into the city of Santa Clarita on Tuesday. The pre-annexation agreement approved by the Santa Clarita City Council in May includes 820 residential units and falls entirely within the Tesoro Del Valle annexation area, and runs along the city’s northern boundary north of Copper Hill Drive, west of San Francisquito Canyon Road, south of the Angeles National Forest, and east of the community of West Hills.
Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway
A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
Trio of parents announce run for Saugus district board seats
Three parents have announced their candidacy as a slate for the Saugus Union School District governing board election in November. The three candidates announced they are running on a “family first platform,” with their goal of getting parents back on the Saugus district’s governing board, according to their email announcement.
Castaic residents see 1000% increase in fire insurance
Residents of a Castaic condominium complex are wondering why an estimated 1000% increase to their fire insurance rates would happen in as little as three years, but say answers to this question are hard to come by. Cimmaron Oaks, a condominium complex on the 31000 block of The Old Road,...
City to host document-shredding event Aug. 20
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Residents are invited to bring up to five boxes of...
Update: Power out in Canyon Country
A power outage in Canyon Country on Friday night left many customers still without power Saturday morning, according to Jeff Monford, senior advisor at Southern California Edison. Monford said he did not know how many were initially without power, when the outage first occurred, but said 144 are still without...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle transported to local hospital
A pedestrian was struck by a white Ford pickup truck Friday night in Stevenson Ranch, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 8:14 p.m. in front of the Fountain Glen Apartment homes. According to spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department Bernard Peters, the pedestrian was...
Megan Morrison | Thoughts on Water Restrictions
In the interest of water restrictions, I do have to agree with Gary Horton a little (July 29). Why did your article not talk about the things we can do to boost water retention? I also have to ask where all the money has gone that we taxpayers have paid over the years for dams to be built, and if we can cleanse water for drinking and cooking why don’t we take that water and use it for watering our lawn and the cities landscape? (I get it, a lot of people are squeamish, but what if a test area in the city was created and the land tested before and after?) Take a look around. Take a walk along the paseos and the arroyos. Really look at the trees, specifically the tops of the trees. Are there dead spots? Look at the dead leaves and pine needles under those pine trees. Ask any fire marshal or firefighter — those are fires waiting to happen. I grew up in the South. We used the dead pine needles to start our wood-burning fireplaces or fires outdoors.
The Time Ranger | Strange Crops of the Santa Clarita
Well. Happy first weekend of August. Heavens. Where DID the year 2022 go?. Welcome to our weekly trail ride onto the back trails of Santa Clarita history. We’ve a most compelling trek ahead, dear saddlepals. Beyond the regular onions, carrots and potatoes we were famous for, there’s an entire vista of some of the strangest-sounding fruit crops of which you’ve never heard. We’ll visit back when LAX was almost built here and we’ll be on the lookout for rustlers, pastor shootings, giant oaks, and clear your vocal chords. We’re all going to sing “Happy Birthday” to Granary Square and its colorful history.
Man arrested on suspicion of possession of meth, Billy club
Law enforcement officials arrested a Santa Clarita man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, a Billy club and other possible crimes after conducting a traffic stop on Monday. A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy with the Juvenile Intervention Team was patrolling Placerita Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Newhall...
John Boston | $40,000 Dogs and Which Lives Matter?
Several years ago, a good pal and I were breakfasting at The Way Station. He was about as high up the Santa Clarita Valley political food chain as you can climb, and, bonus, filled with terrible monkey business. Of all things to discuss, we chatted about: Flipping The Bird. You...
