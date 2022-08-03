DWTS fans suspect GMA correspondent has secretly joined season 31 cast after spotting major ‘hint’

DANCING With The Stars fans have suspected that they know one couple who will dance together on season 31.

A DWTS Twitter page reposted an anonymous DM that GMA Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will salsa her way to the ballroom.

The Twitter page posted the message which read: "I don't know if this will be true or not, but Alan recently followed Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who is the chief medical correspondent on GMA3."

"She recently followed him back too and he was in NYC recently."

It continued: "Maybe filming intros?"

"Dr. Ashton was also at the Disney/ABC upfronts too. Could she be his Season 31 partner?" they wrote, asking to stay anonymous.

Alan Bersten started on DWTS in season 20 as a troupe member and soon worked his way up to having celebrity partners, after competing on So You Think You Can Dance years prior.

He has been a pro since season 25 and even took home the title and the mirrorball trophy in season 28 with Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown.

It would make sense to put him with another morning/talk show correspondent as Alan was partnered with The Talk host, Amanda Kloots last season.

Aside from GMA, Dr. Ashton is also the chief medical correspondent for ABC News, the chief women's health correspondent for The Dr. Oz Show, and a columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine.

FAN REACTION

While there is no truth to the anonymous tip, DWTS fans like to speculate before a season starts.

After the rumor of Jennifer's addition to the show was posted, fans reacted to her possible addition.

"Oh, fun. I liked the addition of ABC News people with Ginger [Zee] in Season 22 and Sara Haines or Michael Strahan might do it soon, but I love Dr. Jen, too," wrote one person.

"I like her a lot. She has a lot of life stories & events & tragedies to share. She is very fit. She is very likable. She is a good choice," commented another.

A third said: "She would be a good pick if she is on."

"I'm excited," chimed in one Twitter user.

While most people seemed to be ok with this news, others were not too keen on the pick.

"If they're going to take from their own network, try some soap opera actors," suggested one fan.

One outraged fan wrote: "How about an actual star? I've never heard of this person. Not that I'll be watching since I don't have Disney+."

Another fan simply asked: "I'm sorry. Who?"

A Twitter user pointed out that the celebrities can't this "this innocent" to follow their partners before the season.

MAJOR CHANGES

With the new season of Dancing set to air on September 19, fans will see a lot of major changes.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be leaving ABC after 16 years to head to Disney+.

The past few seasons of DWTS have arguably been some of the most controversial, between things like the Covid-19 pandemic and the replacement of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Fans speculate that some of these things led to lower ratings, which prompted the show to switch platforms.

However, the network said in a statement that the switch has to do with the promotion of Monday Night Football games.

“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming,” the statement read, via Deadline.

Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in the initial statement: “Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

In that announcement, DWTS was also renewed for seasons 31 and 32.

FRESH FACE

After Tom and Erin were fired from the show, Tyra Banks was brought in as the new host in 2020.

Even though that decision caused controversy and an uproar from fans, she will be returning for her third season in September.

The model will not be alone, however.

In July 2022, it was also announced that she would be joined this season by season 19 Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum said in a press release, via Good Morning America.

He went on to add that he hopes his "longstanding friendship" with her will resonate with viewers.

"I've known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him," Tyra added.

"Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart."

The pair previously met in 1993 on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, when she starred as Jackie Ames.

Only the hosts and judges, who are all returning, have been confirmed for this upcoming season.

