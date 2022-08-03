ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League captains to limit taking a knee to specific 2022-23 matches

By Jason Anderson
 4 days ago

The captains of all 20 Premier League teams have elected to stop taking a knee before every game, modifying the league’s frequency of anti-racism protests.

The Premier League said in a statement that teams will kneel before kickoff only on certain match days, which will include the opening and final round of fixtures, “dedicated No Room for Racism match rounds in October and March,” the Boxing Day matches that mark the league’s resumption of play following the World Cup, and during both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals.

“We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause,” said the Premier League captains in a collective statement. “We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all.”

Players began taking a knee pre-game in support back in 2020 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. According to The Guardian , the captains did not initially agree to a new course of action after discussions in July, but have done so just in time for the start of the 2022-23 season, which kicks off Friday, August 5.

