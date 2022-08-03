ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend, Arlington police say

 4 days ago
Astromanzombie
4d ago

How about this should be an Automatic Death Penalty. Even if he deserved it, there are many other ways to get out of a relationship, but I guess this was in the Heat of the moment when he got all fired up.

Reply(2)
12
Cynthia Brogdon
3d ago

Have people just lost their minds? I couldn't do that to a mouse let alone a human. This is what happens when there is no morals or honor and no respect for life. Our country has been on a downhill slide but the last couple of years has been a mud slide.

Reply
10
Brett
4d ago

This is why people should just stay single. COVID sure has brought out craziness in people.

Reply(1)
6
 

CBS DFW

Arlington woman charged with murder after setting boyfriend on fire

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A domestic violence case involving an Arlington woman who set her boyfriend on fire is now being investigated as a homicide following the victim's death.Back on July 18 just after 9:00 p.m., Arlington police responded to multiple 911 calls from the gas station in the 1900 block of E. Mayfield Road about a man on fire. Bystanders managed to douse the flames before first responders arrived, but the victim, named by law enforcement as Ricky Doyle, 25, of Arlington, suffered serious burns all over his body and was critically injured.Officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed video...
ARLINGTON, TX
